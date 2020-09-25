The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central Government and others seeking media replies on media coverage in the Bollywood drugs case. The court has also asked the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Broadcast Association to file their reply on the petition of Actress Rakulpreet Singh. Rakulpreet Singh had appealed to the court to order not to publish or broadcast any information against him or any related news in the drugs case. Rakul has said in the petition that this is tarnishing his image. Therefore, all such reporting should be banned.

Lawyer said – Rakul’s image is getting spoiled

Earlier during the hearing in the court, Rakulpreet Singh’s lawyer said that no criminal case is going on against the actress. While false news is constantly being run against him. The lawyer said in the debate that the social image of Rakulpreet is deteriorating due to media trial. Also his family and friends are being affected.

‘Bad influence on Sushant case investigation too’

Rakul’s lawyer demanded from the court that the media should be banned from showing any news related to Rakul. The lawyer also argued that such coverage would also have an adverse impact on the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Court said- complain in the ministry or file a civil suit

The lawyer said that the NCB had ordered Rakulpreet to appear. While the media surrounded her Mumbai house even before the appearance, she was in Hyderabad and she had not even received summons. The court said that if the media is reporting wrongly, then you can complain to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting or you can file a civil suit against those channels.

Rakulpreet blames all the things on Riya

Explain that Rakulpreet’s name came up in NCB’s inquiry with Riya Chakraborty. On Friday, Rakulpreet appeared before the investigating agency summons for questioning. During questioning, Rakulpreet categorically denied taking drugs. At the same time, the whole sharda burst on Riya Chakraborty. When Rakulpreet was shown his drug chat with Riya, he said that Riya had bought the ‘stuff’ and kept it at his house. In the chat, Rakul asked Riya to carry the luggage.