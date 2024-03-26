The High Court in London gives Julian Assange the opportunity to appeal against his extradition to the USA. The WikiLeaks founder has had an odyssey lasting years.

Dhe WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is allowed to appeal against a British decision to extradite him to the United States. The British High Court decided this on Tuesday. Assange, who is imprisoned in London, faces conviction in the USA for, among other things, treason because his disclosure platform published confidential information about the actions of the American military. Many supporters, however, see Assange as a journalist who uncovered alleged war crimes.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

The 52-year-old Assange has had an odyssey in Great Britain with various stages of bondage. She began her first prison stay in December 2010. In Stockholm in the summer of 2010, proceedings were initiated against him on suspicion of rape and sexual harassment. Assange did not follow Swedish requests to return there for police questioning and was subsequently faced with a European arrest warrant.