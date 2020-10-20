The Delhi High Court granted huge relief to India’s under-17 World Cup footballer Anwar Ali, who is suffering from congenital heart disorders, on Tuesday, allowing him to play till the National Federation’s final decision. The court stayed the recommendation of the Medical Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in which he was barred from playing competitive football.

Ali’s lawyer Amitabh Tiwari said the court ruled in favor of the footballer who challenged Mohammedan Sporting’s AIFF directive not to allow him to practice with the Kolkata club. Tiwari said, ‘The High Court said in its judgment that Ali can play till the final decision of the AIFF. A letter written by AIFF (Mohammedan Sporting) on ​​September 7 cannot stop him from playing in any way.

They said, ‘Even after the AIFF’s final decision, Ali can again knock the doors of the court. The AIFF Executive Committee is yet to take a final decision on the case. The 20-year-old had approached the court on October 1, challenging the AIFF’s decision to stop him from playing, saying he was the only one to earn a living in the family and the decision took away his livelihood.

The player has been found to suffer from heart-related illness’ apesial hypercardio myopathy. He was forced out of the national camp after the disease was detected. Ali has represented the country internationally in the Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 and was also part of the Indian team in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in which he played as the main centerback in all matches.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das had said that in this case AFC Medical Committee chief Dato Gurucharan Singh sought consultation by the National Federation of Medical Committees, who advised against continuing Ali’s game. In keeping with Singh’s advice, as well as reports from other consultants and hospitals investigating Ali, the AIFF’s medical committee unanimously advised the young player to refrain from playing football.

Ali can now join any team after the court verdict. Supporting the player, UK cardiologist Dr Sanjay Sharma said that the ‘annual mortality’ in most individuals with HCM is between 0.4–0.8 percent. “There is no threat to Anwar as there has been no case of sudden death in his family,” he said.