The autumn-winter cycle threshing process concluded in the north of Sinaloa, thus achieving 100% corn reception in AARFS, AC, in addition to timely payment of the crops received. SEGALMEX is expected to comply on time with the support of coverage for corn of 200 pesos per ton.

• The high costs for agricultural inputs remain, especially for fertilizers. Producers are on the lookout due to the volatility of prices for the closing of the agricultural cycle, which directly affects the consumer’s pocket, the final actor in the agri-food chain; Given this, we hope that government institutions work to create protection mechanisms against this imminent rise in fertilizer prices.

• AARFS, AC, makes available to all members and agricultural producers, its services of refactionary credit, commercial credit and credit of avio with preferential rates for members, in addition to personalized technical assistance at no cost, for more information, please call telephone 668 81 54 447.

• The president of the AARFS, César Galaviz, received recognition on behalf of all the producing partners thanks to the work in synergy with AGRO MIC, where the Integrated Crop Management and Meloidogyne Management in Vegetables courses were taught. !! Congratulations!!

• As of July 29, the system of dams in northern Sinaloa reports a storage of 1,246.8 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio with 46.1% of its capacity, 261.7 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo at 8.5% of capacity. and 60.9 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 11.7% of its capacity. Adding a total of 1,569.4 million cubic meters.

• Current corn futures recover and close the week with gains. This due to the unfavorable weather for the US, the forecast shows dry and hot weather in the producing areas that can affect the filling of the cob and consequently the yield, which gives support to the price. The market is experiencing strong volatility since July and August are the months in which corn pollination occurs and they are important months where the weather determines the yield. In addition, the uncertainty of Ukraine’s exports also pushed prices higher. The price for the Sinaloa harvest for the next cycle July/23 without bases is 248.22 dollars. x ton

• Current wheat futures close the week with gains. The rise in the market was favored by dry weather in the spring wheat-producing plains, by the weakness of the dollar and by the influence of the corn market. On the other hand, there is uncertainty about the volume of exports by Ukraine, but they are ready to resume grain shipments from two Black Sea ports, however, there is still no specific date to do so since authorization by part of Russia. The market will be aware of the situation. The price for the Sinaloa harvest for the next cycle July/23 without bases is 311.40 dollars. x ton

• The bean market in the state of Sinaloa showed an upward trend in price this week, reaching up to $24.00/kg for the Higuera variety and $25.00/kg for the Reyna variety. With data from the GCMA, for the PV 2022 cycle, a delay in sowing is reported in the producing areas due to the lack of rain and the dry weather that is occurring. Some producers decided to sow dry, which did not bring them good results, since a good part of the surface did not manage to germinate the seed, with this very low yields could be registered. With data reported by the National Market Information and Integration System (SNIIM), of the Mexican Ministry of Economy, the price quoted for this week in the main supply centers was $29.00/kg in Guadalajara and $28.00 /kg in CDMX.