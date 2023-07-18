There is a lot wrong with the managers of Owners’ Associations (VvEs). Three out of four VvEs have complaints about management, such as high costs, poor maintenance or rattling financial management.

This is evident from a poll that Vereniging Eigen Huis (VEH) conducted among its members. A total of 518 HOAs responded. Three out of four report problems with the administrator. A quarter is positive. “We are shocked by the number of complaints,” says Cindy Kremer, director of VEH.

The Netherlands has about 125,000 VvEs and more than half of them have outsourced management. This concerns, for example, maintenance, administration or organizing the annual members meeting. But a quarter of the VvEs that reported to VEH also outsourced the management to a manager.

VEH calls this outsourcing of the board a cause for concern. Especially since the view of the finances is then gone. "We have also had a number of complainants who suspect fraud has been committed. Others report that the VvE has payment arrears," a spokesman for VEH sums up.

“We therefore advise to keep a close eye on the finances. This can be done, for example, by requesting two signatures for expenses, one from the manager and one from the VvE. Or set up an audit committee that checks the finances.”

Defective communication

The most common complaint is about the lack of communication by administrators. They provide little or no information, make decisions on their own or are difficult to reach for questions and complaints. Apartment owners also often doubt whether managers have sufficient knowledge about maintenance or administration.

One problem is that administrator is a liberal profession. “That means that anyone can call themselves a VvE manager and offer their services. But even then you can expect that the work will be carried out properly”, says Kremer.

If that does not happen, it is often difficult to find another, better manager. The search can be difficult, especially for small VvEs, up to five apartments. Small VvEs are not that interesting financially for managers. This means that they prefer not to have them as customers, or that they take so many as customers that the service to individual VvEs is jeopardized.

In the case of new construction, the manager is often nominated by the builder or project developer. But small VvEs have to look for themselves. “Then it is often a difficult search for a new manager,” says a spokesman for VEH.

Conversation

The advocate for homeowners advises VvEs to talk to the manager to improve communication. Agreements can then be made about the exchange of information and the management and maintenance of the building.

VEH particularly wants to support the small VvEs. By letting them give each other tips, for example. This may concern tips for good administrators or for negotiating with an administrator.

In addition, it is important that VvEs become more aware of the importance of a good manager. Now owners' associations often continue to muddle along with an administrator they are actually not satisfied with. Sharing information should make it easier to make good agreements or to switch to another manager.