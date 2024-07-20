When the pandemic lockdown began to ease in New York, Guillermo, a 50-year-old Colombian, began looking for a new home far from where he had lived for 25 years, in the Hell’s Kitchen area of ​​Manhattan. His destination? Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Guillermo, who prefers not to reveal his last name, has been in this southern state for three years now and only occasionally returns to New York to see doctors who closely monitor a chronic illness. He is not the only one who has packed his bags during this time. According to the Fiscal Policy Institute According to the New York State FPI, the state will lose more than half a million people, or 2.7% of its population, between 2020 and 2023. It is the largest population decline in the entire country, and many of those who have left are Hispanic.

FPI’s findings suggest that New York is not doing enough to make life affordable and financially secure for residents of the state, especially families with young children. The main problem is the lack of affordable housing, which is driving a large part of the working and middle class to leave. In fact, 36% of households leaving are doing so to find a home they can afford, more than double the number who left for this reason before Covid. Another cost that complicates the lives of families with young children is childcare.

And that is a trend that disproportionately affects minorities, both Hispanic and Black. “The migration of both groups has been amplified by the pandemic, with a particularly sharp rise in the case of Hispanic New Yorkers,” the FPI highlights. According to the report, 24% of those who emigrate from the state are Hispanic, when they represent 19% of the population. Their exit rate is 38% higher than that of white New Yorkers. In the case of the black community, 19% leave the state, especially the city, as do Hispanics, when they are 14% of the total population.

Figures from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli show how “it has become increasingly difficult for many New Yorkers to find and maintain adequate and affordable housing.” According to the most recent data from his office, nearly three million New York residents are managing housing costs that consume more than 30% of their family income (the threshold for affordability) and one in five experiences spending more than 50% of their income on housing payments.

DiNapoli’s office data also points to racial disparities in housing insecurity, noting that 55 percent of Hispanic-headed households have housing insecurity issues, compared to 50 percent of black households and 31 percent of white households. In the city with the most homeless people, this is a problem “that disproportionately affects Latinos and blacks,” the state comptroller said.

And this is something that coincides with immigration patterns that, according to the FPI, may be influenced in part “by the racial wealth gap.” “The majority of those who arrive in New York tend to be young people who settle down with a home and stable employment, which are often supported by family resources, especially in high-cost areas such as New York City,” the report points out. In the United States, those with these resources tend to be, disproportionately in relation to the population, Asian and white households.

Guillermo shares other characteristics shared by those who leave their New York life behind: the possibility of moving professionally due to their work and weak ties with the State. Like many who have chosen to leave, this Colombian works from home. “In the last three years I have gone to the office three times,” he says before clarifying that he has no relatives in the city.

When looking back on his departure, Guillermo says that the idea of ​​lowering his living costs was a factor, and he decided to settle in Florida because there are no state taxes. However, he admits that there were other reasons. Being confined to a small home made him think about his life when he was older and retired. “The size of the apartment is important, and in New York they are small,” he says.

In addition, the return to the city after the pandemic seemed very hard, due to the half-deserted streets and the feeling of insecurity. He acknowledges that now the situation in this regard is better, but he made the decision to settle in Fort Lauderdale because he wanted a different lifestyle and among them the fact of having a larger house and fewer tax obligations is paramount.

Whether it’s because of the milder year-round climate, taxes or having family, New Yorkers either opt for Florida or New Jersey as their first destinations to resettle after leaving New York, according to the FPI, although many return to their birth states.

For the institute’s economists, these demographic trends resulting from the lack of housing affordability complicate the state’s economic future outlook. This emigration is considered to “represent a failure to provide New Yorkers with the stability necessary to remain in the state while developing their careers and expanding their families. It is a failure that requires urgent political action,” concludes the report. Where are these policies needed? In a greater supply of housing for all income groups and affordable child care.