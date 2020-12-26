The corona mutation from Great Britain reaches Germany, the number of Covid 19 cases is high. Now a German neighbor is reacting decisively.

Munich / The Hague – The new one Corona mutation B.1.1.7 is also in Germany demonstrated the number of New Covid-19 infections in the Federal Republic is over Christmas around unbraked high. Now a neighboring country is reacting to the pointed German Corona situation – and decided.

Coronavirus pandemic: Netherlands declare Germany a Covid 19 risk area

Specifically: How the Bavarian radio and other media report with reference to the Foreign Office, explain Netherlands Germany to corona risk area.

The result: From December 29th, all air travelers must from the Federal Republic of Germany show a negative PCR test when checking in at the departure airport if they are in the Netherlands want to enter.

Coronavirus pandemic in the Netherlands: Travelers from Germany need a negative PCR test

The same applies to all other means of transport – i.e. to Travelers by train, bus, car or ship, is it[calledAnd:whothankstoonenegative PCR tests The Dutch government urgently recommends that they go into domestic isolation (quarantine) for ten days.

after the Coronavirus mutation B.1.1.7 in Great Britain had been proven, the Netherlands already announced severe entry restrictions for people who want to enter from the UK.

On Christmas Eve, the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Health had the first proven infection with the Corona mutation in Germany reported. On Christmas Day, the health authorities in Germany also registered more than 25,500 new infections, although over Christmas Less data is transmitted between the authorities.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: In some cases more than 30,000 new corona infections within 24 hours

In the days before, the reported New coronavirus infections The 30,000 mark was repeatedly taken within 24 hours. Now see neighbor Netherlands obviously prompted to act. (pm)