DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) – Hamm is with 46.9 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days shortly before the important mark of 50. The city in Westphalia was NRW-wide on Monday at the top of the list of so-called 7 days Incidence and overtook Gelsenkirchen with an increase of almost four points compared to the previous day.

In other cities too, the corresponding value is still above the number 35, from which the first measures are already taking place: Gelsenkirchen was – unchanged from the previous day – at 44.1. Remscheid at 37.8, whereby the value according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) was 36.9 the day before. For Cologne the value on Monday was 33.2 (previous day: 34.2). The Oberbergische Kreis stagnated at 33.0.

This Monday, the authorities want to decide whether stricter restrictions will be introduced again in Hamm, Gelsenkirchen and Remscheid. The crisis team should meet in Cologne on Tuesday, a spokesman said ./cd/DP/stk