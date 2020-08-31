The daily new infections in Austria continue to rise significantly and are approaching the critical area. The capital of the Alpine republic is particularly affected.

Austria has the biggest increase on Saturday corona * Case numbers recorded since April 3rd.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz gave the population hope on Friday that they would soon return to normal.

Update from August 30, 2020, 1:34 p.m.: Where are the Austrians infected? It is a question that probably concerns many in view of the increasing number of corona infections. “The secret cluster list” is the headline of the Austrian news portal oe24.at and has identified special corona hotspots in the past few weeks. Public transport, bars, soccer games are part of it in addition to travel and family. 628 new infections can be traced back to travelers returning in calendar week 34 (August 17 to August 23). 444 of them came back from the Western Balkans. In Upper Austria, the majority of them are from Croatia, who got infected at parties. Most corona infections occur domestically. This is also indicated by an evaluation by the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES).

According to oe24.at research, a cluster with six infected people appeared for the first time on Wiener Linien. Apparently, the employees at the workplace were infected. There were also corona cases among the staff in a popular outdoor restaurant and in a night club in Linz among guests. There have also been cases of infection in a dinner club in Vienna. That is a mix of “leisure activity and workplace”.

Update from August 30, 2020, 11.07 a.m.: Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced in his “State of the Union Address” to his citizens that the pandemic would end in mid-2021 (see also first report from August 29th). On the other hand, Kurz emphasize that the autumn would be particularly demanding again. In view of the number of infections, the federal government in Austria wants to discuss measures on Wednesday.

Corona in Austria: “I will be vaccinated against Corona” – says Kurz

In an interview with oe24.at Kurz did not want to commit or anticipate the upcoming measures, such as an “indoor mask requirement” in autumn and winter. The government would do anything to be one general lockdown to prevent. The Chancellor referred to the increasing number of infections young people and asymptomatic disease courses. Kurz also hopes for a corona vaccination in summer and thus for more normality in the corona pandemic. “I’m going to get vaccinated. But I can take the fear away from all Austrians who are skeptical: there is no compulsory vaccination and we will not introduce any. But I will do it personally, ”said Sebastian Kurz in an interview with oe24.at.

Corona new infections in Austria: This is the current situation

Update from August 30, 2020. 11:03 am: After a record increase, the number of new corona infections is falling. This is reported by oe24.at. Accordingly, 181 corona cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, 51 of which were confirmed Sars-CoV-2 infections in Vienna, in Lower Austria (40) and Tyrol (33). There are currently 3,363 active corona cases in Austria, reports the Austrian Federal Ministry of Health. On the dashboard of the ministry, 148 new infections were registered on August 29 (previous day: 359). 110 Covid 19 patients are currently being treated in the hospital, 30 more would have to be treated in the intensive care unit.

Corona in Austria: Highest number of cases since April – the day before, Kurz gave the citizens hope

First report from August 29, 2020

Vienna – After the daily New infections with the new Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in Austria were slightly down on Friday compared to the previous day, the data on Saturday morning showed a clear upward trend. The German neighbor reports 395 New infections within the past 24 hours – with around 8.8 million inhabitants.

Coronavirus in Austria: Highest number of new infections since the beginning of April

It is the highest increase recorded New infections* in the Alpine republic since April 3rd. At that time, 416 new cases were registered within one day. Most New infections were thereby from the capital Vienna reported. 203 new cases were reported there. The total number of in Austria People who tested positive for the coronavirus rose to 26,803. 22,866 people are considered to have recovered, 733 people have died from the consequences of the pandemic since the beginning of the pandemic Covid-19.

Sebastian Kurz, of the Chancellor from Austria, gave the population hope for a speedy recovery on Friday in a speech on the State of the Union. “The next summer should be a normal one,” announced the ÖVP politician and added that he expected a vaccine in 2021. Around Austria To continue successfully handling the crisis *, however, the government appeals to the discipline and assistance of the population, especially in autumn and winter.

Corona in Austria: neighboring Hungary is closing the borders

Meanwhile, that has Austria Neighbor Hungary announced that it would close the borders on September 1, so that the country would be introduced by tourists New infections to preserve. Hungary – and especially the region around Lake Balaton – is extremely popular Vacation region with Austrians and Germans. (fd) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

