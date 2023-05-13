Resilient throughout the pandemic, the supermarket and wholesale sector now faces a consumer scenario with compromised income, revenue that no longer rises so much driven by inflation and high debts contracted to finance more accelerated expansions.

As an example, it is possible to mention the two main networks of the branch listed on B3. Grupo Carrefour Brasil presented its first negative result since 2016. The net loss in the first quarter was R$ 375 million and is explained by investments in Grupo BIG, according to the company’s financial director, Eric Alencar. The company went into debt for the purchase and is now looking for ways to reduce that leverage.

Assaí had a net profit of BRL 72 million in the first quarter of 2023, a 66% drop when compared to the same period last year. The result was impacted by the high interest rate in the period, according to the company’s balance sheet. The effect of the interest was due to the cost of the debt that the company assumed to buy the Extra Hiper stores.

BRAKE

In both companies, the search for a more accelerated expansion when interest rates were lower now has a higher cost. The president of the Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumption, Eduardo Terra, explains that the accelerated opening of new stores takes a toll on companies’ results.

“There is an almost magical number of new stores for the balance sheet to be balanced. In general, units take about two to three years to reach sales maturity. If these stores represent around 10% of the total points of sale, the account closes. When you opt for a bolder expansion, it can get a little out of control”, he says.

In addition, he says that it is necessary to take into account that the consumer’s income is more compromised by the high level of indebtedness of individuals. “You can see this effect across the entire food industry,” he says.

In a teleconference with investors, the CEO of Assaí, Belmiro Gomes, said that the country is experiencing a moment of dangerous combination, with high interest rates and food inflation almost at zero. For him, these two indicators are complex for companies that are in the process of growth. In practice, food inflation no longer causes the company’s revenue to rise naturally from one quarter to the next. Meanwhile, the cost of debt assumed for expansion is much higher.

Although the company’s indebtedness was already known to investors and was extended during 2022, when there was still no generalized credit crisis, the topic was addressed in the conversation with analysts about the results. The net debt/Ebitda ratio reached 2.78 times in the first quarter of 2023. In the same period last year, the indicator was 2.2 times. The CEO of Assaí, Belmiro Gomes, stated, however, that the company wants to end the year with the net debt/Ebitda ratio returning to 2.2 times.

In the case of Carrefour, owner of Assaí’s biggest competitor, Atacadão, the company’s CFO, Eric Alencar, told investors that the company has R$ 13 billion in maturities to renegotiate, but that the group is comfortable with the fact of having access to BRL 6.5 billion in a line facilitated by the group’s headquarters in France.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.