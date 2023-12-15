Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/12/2023 – 10:46

The increase in prices of major commodities put pressure on wholesale inflation within the General Price Index – 10 (IGP-10) of December, reported Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV). The IGP-10 went from an increase of 0.52% in November to an increase of 0.62% in December. The index accumulated a reduction of 3.56% in 2023, after an increase of 6.08% in 2022.

“In this analysis, the main highlights of the Producer Price Index (IPA) were the highly relevant commodities. The significant influence of iron ore (from 0.82% to 4.66%), corn (from 0.68% to 7.16%), soybeans (from -1.27% to 1.76%) and coffee (from 3.57% to 5.86%) represented 79% of the overall IPA result. With regard to the Consumer Price Index (IPC), banking services stood out (from 0% to 2.34%) and residential rent (from -0.96% to 0.98%)”, he explained. André Braz, coordinator of Price Indices at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at FGV (Ibre/FGV), in an official note.

The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-10) went from an increase of 0.60% in November to an increase of 0.81% in December.

In the analysis by processing stages, the prices of Final Goods accelerated from an increase of 0.13% in November to 0.36% in December, with the main contribution being the processed food subgroup, whose rate went from 0.45% to 0. 86%.

The variation in the Intermediate Goods group decreased from 0.97% in November to -0.20% in December, driven by the materials and components for manufacturing subgroup, whose rate went from 1.16% to 0.09%.

The Raw Raw Materials group accelerated from 0.65% in November to 2.45% in December. The main contributions to the advance came from the following items: iron ore (from 0.82% to 4.66%), soybeans in grain (from -1.27% to 1.76%) and corn in grain (from 0. 68% to 7.16%). In the opposite direction, the most relevant movements occurred in the items: cattle (from 6.34% to 0.18%), cassava/cassava (from 5.50% to 3.44%) and cotton seed (from -2. 67% to -3.96%).