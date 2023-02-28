More than half of those with a condition of cardiovascular risk defined as “high” or “very high” do not adequately control their hypercholesterolemia due to non-optimal adherence to therapy, i.e. incorrect intake of prescribed drugs, in particular statins. This is highlighted by a recent retrospective analysis conducted in Italy starting from real-life data on people with high levels of ‘bad’ cholesterol (LDL-C) and on drug treatment. This is reported in an article published in ‘Allies for Health’ (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), a portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.

Despite the numerous recommendations by international scientific societies that underline the importance of adequate control of LDL cholesterol levels – the article reads – the results of this study show that, in real Italian clinical practice, this objective is not met, a sign that patients with dyslipidemia are not optimally managed. Although hypercholesterolemia represents an important risk factor for the development of cardiovascular diseases, so much so that the 2019 guidelines of the European Atherosclerosis Society and the European Society of Cardiology define as a therapeutic goal the control of LDL cholesterol levels with lipid-lowering drugs (among these , statins), however, there is a wide variability in the response to treatment, the causes of which would be due not only to the individual characteristics of the patients, but also to poor adherence to therapy.

The study – refers to the article – is an analysis carried out by CliCon srl Health, Economics & Outcome Research in a context of real Italian clinical practice, which evaluates not only the characteristics of the patients, but also their therapeutic path, i.e. the treatment intake (adherence). The retrospective observational analysis was conducted on around 6.5 million patients in a sample of healthcare establishments (Local Health Units) representative of the Italian territory, integrating the administrative flows with those of the analysis laboratory. All patients with hypercholesterolaemia (familial and non-familial) were considered who, in the period between January 2010 and June 2019, had taken at least one measurement of LDL cholesterol (2.6% of the sample) and with at least one prescription of statins in the 6 months preceding the last survey. The subjects were divided into 5 groups on the basis of family history of the disease and the level of cardiovascular risk: patients with familial and non-familial hypercholesterolemia, also divided on the basis of the presence of cardiovascular disease or diabetes. In all, 165,000 patients were examined, of which 164,161 had non-familial hypercholesterolemia (mean age 72 years, 51% males) and 1,287 familial hypercholesterolemia (mean age 64 years, 42% males).

The results show that adherence to therapy (understood as therapeutic coverage greater than or equal to 80%) was overall unsatisfactory, since 51.3% of patients with non-familial hypercholesterolaemia and 56.2% of patients with familial hypercholesterolemia were non-adherent. Among the latter, at 6 months of follow-up, the proportion of statin adherents had further decreased, respectively to 52.7%, 51.2%, 45.3% and 45.3% among patients with a previous history of events cardiovascular, diabetic, with mixed dyslipidemia and in primary prevention. Among the 164,161 with non-familial hypercholesterolemia, of the 46,782 patients with a previous cardiovascular event, 58.8% had uncontrolled LDL levels, and among the 34,803 diabetics this percentage was 26.4%. The proportion increased considering the population affected by familial hypercholesterolemia (1,287 patients), where 60.8% had uncontrolled LDL.

For the authors – it continues – the monitoring of the lipid profile of hypercholesterolaemic patients and the identification of those with inadequately controlled LDL-C levels represents a crucial aspect in strategic health planning in order to improve prescribing appropriateness, therapeutic adherence and to optimize the clinical benefit for each individual patient.

The complete article is available at: https://www.alleatiperlasalute.it/i-numeri-del-mese/ipercolesterolemia-non- optimale-la-gestione-della-terapia-con-statine.