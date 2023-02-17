Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

After the Berlin election, the question arises as to which coalition will govern. Election winner CDU wants to probe with SPD and Greens on Friday. The news ticker.

Investigation should continue on Monday: SPD and CDU are having “good and serious” talks

After the Berlin election: CDU invites Greens and SPD to explore

+++ 5.05 p.m.: After the first consultation with the Social Democrats, Union politician Wegner draws a positive balance. “We had good and very serious talks with the SPD. When it comes to administrative reform and transport, we have discovered large overlaps,” Wegner tweeted. The soundings after the 2021 election would make the talks easier. Giffey said after the three-hour meeting: “There are still a number of points that are open.” SPD and CDU had agreed to continue to explore open-ended, Giffey said.

Berlin election: CDU, SPD and Greens want to continue their exploration on Monday

Update from February 17 at 3:00 p.m.: After the elections to the House of Representatives in Berlin, the winners of the election, the CDU and the SPD, want to continue their exploratory talks on a possible government formation on Monday. This was announced by CDU top candidate Kai Wegner and Governing Mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) on Friday after a first round. “They were good talks, constructive talks,” said Wegner. According to Giffey, the intense conversation was honest and reflective.

Wegner has invited the Greens to sound out the afternoon. He wants to try to forge a two-party coalition with the SPD or the Greens. Whether this will succeed is an open question, because the previous alliance of SPD, Greens and Left would also have a majority in the new House of Representatives.

First report from February 17 at 10:00 a.m.: Berlin – At the repeated Berlin election the CDU emerged as the winner with 28 percent of the votes. The Union’s top candidate Kai Wegner spoke of a clear “government mandate”. But the victory does not guarantee the CDU a move into the Rotes Rathaus. It is now up to the Union to form a political majority. This Friday (February 17, 2023), the CDU is inviting the SPD and Greens to talks about the exploratory talks. In the end, according to the idea, there should be a “Berlin Alliance” with one of the two parties led by the CDU.

After the Berlin election: the CDU will hold exploratory talks with the SPD and the Greens on Friday

For the first time in more than 20 years, the CDU in Berlin overtakes the SPD as the strongest political force. Mathematically, three government coalitions would be conceivable. Two of them will be discussed “seriously” for the first time this Friday: black-red and black-green. According to a survey by the opinion research institute Forsa on behalf of RTL and ntv, the majority would like a grand coalition CDU and SPD.

Wegner was “open to results” about coalition negotiations – he had previously had one Cooperation with the Greens excluded. He left unanswered the question of whether he would rather govern with the Greens or the SPD. “It was already clear to me that it wouldn’t be easy to form a government in Berlin,” he said. It was also said from other party circles that they hope for “open-ended talks”.

Coalition after Berlin election: SPD and Greens want to continue governing

Franziska Giffey acknowledged the CDU victory and the Berliners’ desire for changes. She I still want to stay in government. “If we have an opportunity to lead a government alliance under SPD leadership, then we will also try to organize a stable political majority for this,” said Giffey on the evening of the Berlin election. The SPD federal chairman Saskia Esken agreed: “What the result already shows is that a government coalition under Franziska Giffey and the SPD, with the participation of the SPD, is possible.”

The Greens’ top candidate Bettina Jarasch emphasized that her party also prefers a continuation of the coalition with the SPD and the left. “The current governing coalition has a clear and stable majority,” she said in the ARD. A new edition of red-green-red would be a declaration of war on Wegner and the CDU. If the SPD lead remains so that Giffey could remain head of government, “then that’s the way it is,” she said. SPD and Green are now “basically two equally strong parties”, which should be taken into account.

Berlin election: CDU emerges as election winner, historical defeat for SPD

The result of the Berlin election is a historic low for the SPD. The Social Democrats and Prime Minister Franziska Giffey, who also lost her direct mandate in her constituency, fell three points to 18.4 percent. But it is just ahead of the Greens, who also came to 18.4 percent. The decisive factor was the wafer-thin majority of 105 votes for the SPD over the Greens. The Left comes to 12.2 percent, the AfD to 9.1 percent and the FDP to 4.6 percent. The Liberals fail thus clearly at the five percent hurdle.

A total of around 2.4 million people attended Berlin repeat election called because there were serious glitches and electoral errors during the vote on September 26, 2021. The election was then declared invalid. But this year’s Berlin election was not free of glitches either – after the Berlin election, errors occurred when counting the votes. (bohy)