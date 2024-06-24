Home page politics

The war in Ukraine is causing high losses. Putin is accepting high casualty rates. What the numbers and data say.

Kyiv – The Ukraine War has caused dramatic casualties – on both sides, including among the civilian population. Reporting their own losses Russia and the Ukraine rarely. They are a military secret.

At the beginning of June, the Russian President also responded Wladimir Putin evaded a question about Russian losses in the Ukraine war. He did not give any concrete data, but pointed out that the number of deaths on the Russian side was significantly lower than that of the Ukrainian armed forces. The ratio was 1 to 5, said Putin.

Losses in the Ukraine war are enormous

The Ukrainian side, however, stresses that far more Russian soldiers than its own have died in the Ukraine war. In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the number of soldiers killed in their own ranks was given as 31,000. Ukraine now estimates the number of Russian soldiers killed and injured at more than half a million.

These figures come from the Ukrainian General Staff, which publishes new data on Russia’s losses every day. However, these figures cannot be independently verified.

Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in the Ukraine war. (Archive photo) © LIBKOS/AP/dpa

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: figures from Kiev

According to Ukrainian authorities, around 1,300 Russian soldiers have been killed or seriously wounded in combat in the past 24 hours. Since the invasion began in February 2022, the number of victims has thus reached around 535,660. An overview of developments over the past few days:

Date Losses within one day Losses since the beginning of the war 24 June (Mon) 1300 535,660 23 June (Tue) 1270 534,360 22 June (Wed) 1030 533,090 21 June (Fri) 1060 531,980 20 June (Thu) 1170 530,920 19 June (Wed) 1130 529,750 18 June (Tue) 1230 528,620

Russia also suffers heavy losses in equipment in the Ukraine war

The Russian military’s losses of vehicles, aircraft and equipment in the war against Ukraine are also high. The following list is an excerpt from the figures currently reported by the Ukrainian military (as of June 24). Here, too, the information cannot be independently verified.

tank : 8031 ​​(+12)

: 8031 ​​(+12) Armored vehicles : 15,413 (+15)

: 15,413 (+15) Artillery systems : 14,246 (+51)

: 14,246 (+51) Multiple rocket launcher : 1108

: 1108 Air defence systems : 863

: 863 Drones : 11,382 (+27)

: 11,382 (+27) Cruise missiles : 2323 (+2)

: 2323 (+2) Tankers and other vehicles: 19,304 (+56)

NATO announces assessment of Russia’s losses in Ukraine war

How NATOSecretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced in Brussels on March 14, 2024, that Western intelligence services believe that the number of Russian soldiers killed or wounded has now exceeded 350,000. The country is paying a very high price for marginal territorial gains, he said. Ukrainian attacks have also sunk or disabled a significant part of the Russian Black Sea fleet, Stoltenberg added.

Western intelligence services estimate Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war

In June, US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin put the number of Russian soldiers killed or seriously injured in the war at around 350,000. At the end of May, Great Britain to the numbers. The British Ministry of Defence estimated at that time that about 500,000 Russian soldiers had been wounded or killed in the Ukraine war, including regular soldiers and about 20,000 members of the Wagner Group.

At the beginning of May, France also commented on the issue. According to the report, Paris estimates Russia’s military losses at 500,000, of which 150,000 are said to be dead. The Russian service of the BBC and Media Zone have so far been able to definitively identify the names of 56,858 dead Russian soldiers. (cs)