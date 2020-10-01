Increased pressure often does not manifest itself in any way. A person comes to the doctor with complaints of blurred vision or pain behind the breastbone, but it turns out that the reason is high pressure. Complications can be avoided if blood pressure is checked at least once a year. What if it only rises in the doctor’s office? Why do pressure pills stop helping? What symptoms can signal heart problems? These and other questions of our readers during the direct line “FACTS” answered Kiev cardiologist Ilona Beglaryan…

“Hypertension can signal heart or endocrine disease.”

* – Hello! Ivan Evdokimovich from Kropyvnytskyi. I am 80 years old, I have been taking blood pressure pills for a month now. But it worries me that my head is buzzing, my ears are blocked, and the pressure has not returned to normal. Could it be because I smoke? What to do?

– Call your doctor to adjust the dose or change the medication. I also advise you to quit smoking or at least reduce the number of cigarettes per day. Due to the action of tobacco, blood vessels are narrowed, the heart does not receive enough oxygen, electrolytes, vitamins, which leads to an increase in heart rate. Increased pressure rises even more, the risk of complications increases.

– I feel better when I drink one hundred grams.

– The improvement after a glass of alcohol is temporary. Alcohol initially tones the walls of blood vessels – they relax, expand. However, after an hour or two, the pressure will rise again.

– Ekaterina from Bucha, Kiev region. Why do young people who go to the gym, eat right, complain of high blood pressure?

– Today, young people often do not get enough sleep, they are a lot nervous, drink alcohol, and are overly addicted to coffee. Sometimes coffee, and tea, is drunk during the day like water. If a person drinks a little plain water, there may be a thickening of the blood. Especially with large fluid losses, for example due to physical activity.

It is important to know that hypertension can be a symptom of other conditions. To identify them, you need to be examined: pass general blood and urine tests, do liver and kidney tests, check the thyroid gland, parathyroid glands, adrenal glands. Be sure to do an ultrasound of the heart. If high blood pressure is found, reduce it and treat the underlying disease.

* – Yulia, 44 years old, from Kiev. My blood pressure is normal, but my pulse is often rapid – over 100 beats per minute. It feels like the heart in the chest is beating very hard – I hear every beat. What do you advise?

– Check the thyroid gland, take a general blood test to determine the level of hemoglobin. If everything is normal, then find out the total iron level. There is latent (latent) anemia, when hemoglobin is normal, and ferritin (iron depot) and total iron are reduced. Such anemia can give a rapid pulse – tachycardia.

If iron does not come from the depot, and hemoglobin does not sufficiently deliver it and oxygen to the organs, oxygen starvation occurs. The heart, trying to rectify the situation, pumps blood intensively – the pulse quickens.

I also advise you to conduct daily monitoring of the heart – Holter. Within 24 hours, using a miniature device, a cardiogram is taken, and all changes in the pulse are visible.

See also: Heart attack or stroke often happen due to increased pressure in the morning, – doctor

– Alla calls from the city of Mogilev-Podolsky, Vinnytsia region. Mom (she is 65 years old) was prescribed two drugs to lower blood pressure. But three months have passed, and it still jumps. Perhaps you need additional examinations?

– We often select drugs to reduce blood pressure during several consultations. We preliminarily examine the patient – we prescribe a general blood test, a coagulogram, kidney and liver function tests, find out the level of sugar and cholesterol in the blood. We remove a cardiogram, perform an echocardiography of the heart. It is important to take into account the patient’s age, gender, comorbidities. But it happens that the therapy prescribed after the examination requires correction: an insufficient dose of the drug or it does not suit itself. If high blood pressure is left untreated, a hypertensive crisis, heart attack or stroke can develop.

Examination plan for hypertensive patients General blood and urine tests, if necessary, a biochemical blood test.

Research on blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Cardiogram (ECG) and ultrasound of the heart (EchoCG).

Sometimes daily monitoring of pressure.

“Blood thinners should be taken after meals.”

*- “DATA”? Tamara from Zhitomir, 59 years old, is worried. Prescribed to take “heart” aspirin, and I began to sleep restlessly. Maybe you can’t drink it at night?

– Experts of the Association of Cardiologists do not give clear recommendations on this matter. If sleep is getting worse, it is better to take the medicine in the morning or at lunchtime (you probably know that it should only be taken after meals). It is possible in the evening, but at least a few hours before bedtime.

Experts have recently updated their guidelines on how to properly use these drugs. For a long time – those who have suffered a stroke or heart attack, suffer from diabetes mellitus, high-risk hypertension. And also if there are atherosclerotic plaques in the vessels, and the lumen is closed by 50 percent or more.

– In the summer, when it’s hot, I drank half a pill to reduce blood pressure. The doctor scolded me that it could be dangerous. What exactly?

– The fact that the drug does not accumulate and after some time of chaotic intake ceases to completely hold the pressure: it can partially reduce it or not act at all.

* – Igor, from Kiev. My blood pressure is still at the border of the norm, but my head often hurts. Do I need to take any medications?

– If headache caused by pressure is very rare, then the doctor may prescribe emergency medications. We have a paradoxical term – “normal high pressure”: from 120 to 80 to 139 to 89 millimeters of mercury. The patient most often does not feel it, but we detect it during daily monitoring, when the device records the indicators every 15-30 minutes.

People with this kind of pressure usually do not need antihypertensive drugs. But it is useful to change your diet, reduce alcohol consumption, as well as coffee, tea, reduce stress loads, and normalize sleep. If the increase in pressure against the background of physical exertion brings discomfort, then they need to be limited, and then return to the previous regime.

It is important to know that there is a predisposition to primary hypertension. Those with high blood pressure parents or grandparents may inherit the addiction. But you can reduce the likelihood of developing hypertension if you eat right, move a lot, give up bad habits – alcohol, smoking.

See also: Fats are not as terrible for blood vessels as light carbohydrates: sugar, candies, white bread

* – Lyudmila from the city of Lubny, Poltava region, 52 years old. The family doctor thinks that I have hypertension and prescribed medication. But I don’t drink it, because no matter how much I measure the pressure at home, it is normal. As soon as I come to the doctor, it jumps to 150 to 90. Do I need treatment?

– Not if this is the so-called white coat hypertension. Start a pressure diary, write down the readings. Check the level twice a day, and preferably three or four, at least for two to three weeks. It is good to conduct daily monitoring to determine how much the pressure rises during normal work or physical activity. It happens that one study is not enough, then we prescribe a second one in two to three weeks.

How to avoid pressure build-up Eat right, if necessary – lose weight.

Move a lot: it is advisable to walk at least eight to ten thousand steps a day.

Do not abuse alcohol, give up tobacco.

Monitor blood pressure annually, do a cardiogram.

Control your cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

“Sometimes an acute heart attack is manifested by severe abdominal pain.”

*- Straight line? Peter from Khmelnytsky region, 54 years old. The cardiogram showed an increase in the left ventricle of the heart. I am quite healthy, I went in for sports in my youth. Why did this violation occur?

– You yourself answered your own question – you went in for sports. When, during active physical exertion, the heart ejects a large amount of blood, the left ventricle is overloaded in the first place, and its walls begin to thicken and increase. It is also often a sign of persistent pressure rise.

* – Elena from Mironovka, Kiev region. After a heart attack, the doctor prescribed statins, but they cause me anxiety, they will suddenly damage the liver. What do you think?

– Almost all patients who are prescribed statins worry about their liver. But the violation of its function occurs only in one or two patients out of a hundred, more often due to an incorrectly selected dose or liver pathology. The dose should not exceed the norm. If there is no effect, we increase the dosage, but always under the control of liver function tests. Statins are not prescribed for those who have liver disorders – hepatitis, cirrhosis, steatosis.

– What else is important after a heart attack?

– Try to avoid a sedentary lifestyle, go for a walk, and walk at your own pace. If shortness of breath begins, stop. Avoid stress. Eat healthy foods – not fatty, not fried. Eat at least 500 grams of vegetables and fruits a day, and eat sea fish twice a week. Limit cholesterol-rich foods: sour cream, butter, fatty meats, egg yolks. Get enough sleep.

See also: The heart valve was replaced without opening the chest: a 37-year-old woman was expertly operated in Kiev

* – Larissa from the city of Kryvyi Rih. What unusual symptoms might indicate heart disease? I’m interested because a neighbor’s doctor suspected a heart disorder due to an allegedly unreasonable cough.

– Frequent dizziness should not be ignored. Sometimes the heart does not hurt, the pressure is not increased, but at the same time a person (most often a young person) suddenly loses consciousness. Even if this happened once, you need to be examined. It happens that an acute heart attack declares itself with severe abdominal pain. Sometimes the doctor interprets this as gastritis, but people from risk groups need to have a cardiogram. Swelling should also alert, and more often on the legs, or pastiness – a feeling of taut skin, as if the face was swollen. Do not ignore the redness of the skin, especially if not only the face, but also the body turns red.

It is important to know

After a heart attack, it is useful to move: do exercises, walk at a calm pace.

Avoid emotional overload, go to bed on time.

Eat natural foods, limiting fatty, smoked, fried foods.

Photo by Oksana LEVCHUK, “FACTS”

46

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter