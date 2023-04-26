If Joe Biden is re-elected next year and if he completes the ride, he will complete his second term at the age of 86. Unprecedented in American history, Biden has been the oldest president nationally since he was sworn in at 78 as the 46th resident of the White House.
Bob van Huet
Latest update:
5:57 pm
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#High #blood #pressure #heartburn #allergies #wont #stop #Biden #leading #America
Leave a Reply