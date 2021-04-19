The Executive Director of Operations Operations at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi, a consultant family medicine consultant, Dr. Shamma Khalifa Al Mazroui, revealed that medical follow-ups during the month of Ramadan are monitoring a significant increase in the rates of health problems related to the digestive system, indigestion, high blood pressure, lethargy and the desire to sleep after Eating, in addition to the increase in diabetes, cholesterol, and other health problems that result from not adhering to a healthy diet during the holy month of Ramadan.

Al Mazrouei stressed the importance of following a balanced diet during Ramadan, by diversifying the components of the diet to achieve the desired goals of fasting from a medical point of view, noting the need to increase the intake of fresh vegetables and fruits, as well as dates and reduce the consumption of carbohydrates, sugars and fats in order to allow the body to complete the metabolism in a good way. During the fasting period.

She said during a virtual lecture organized by the Khalifa Award for Distance Education entitled “Your Health in Ramadan”, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Award, Amal Al-Afifi, and a number of educators and academics, that Ramadan is a golden opportunity to change our eating habits, as studies have shown that fasting has several health benefits. During the day the body consumes It contains sugar and fat stores in it and increases the metabolism rate, which contributes to weight loss. It has also been observed that fasting contributes significantly to improving blood pressure and cholesterol levels, in addition to enhancing mental and mental health, and helping to get rid of negative habits such as smoking.

She emphasized that wrong practices deprive a person from the benefits of fasting such as staying up late and eating a lot, especially rich in fats and sugars and neglecting exercise, stressing the importance of the role of health awareness during the holy month, in order to provide the various groups of the public with educational health information that broadens their perceptions about healthy and balanced food that should be eaten. At breakfast.

She indicated the need for the family to establish a food culture in the children from an early age, especially in the month of Ramadan, stressing that excessive consumption of foods with sugary, fatty and starchy elements would exacerbate health problems, especially for patients suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, colon, and ulcers. Stomach, and other diseases that require healthy, balanced food patterns during the month of fasting.

Playing sports

The Executive Director of Operations Operations at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi, a consultant family medicine consultant, Dr. Shamma Khalifa Al Mazrouei, called for the necessity of exercising sports as one of the main pillars in maintaining the health and safety of the body during the month of Ramadan with plenty of eating fresh vegetables and fruits, as well as dates and drinking water. It achieves an effective metabolism mechanism throughout the holy month.

And she stressed the need for continuous follow-up of those with chronic diseases, especially senior citizens and residents whose health conditions require a certain quality of diets that suit the satisfactory condition of each of them, as well as the need to provide adequate nutrition for these groups during the blessed month in a way that reduces the chances of them experiencing complications during fasting.





