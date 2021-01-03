Best Time To Take High Blood Pressure Medicine: Today, every third person is troubled by high blood pressure problem due to wrong eating habits and changing lifestyle. High blood pressure means that high blood pressure is a serious problem in the modern lifestyle, which after a time becomes the cause of coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, kidney failure, and many other problems. Every year 90 million people worldwide are dying due to high blood pressure. The special thing is that there is no sign or symptom of high blood pressure. This is the reason why most people remain unaware of this problem for years and suffer from this problem.

What is high blood pressure

Blood pressure decreases or increases as the person becomes more excited, nervous or active. But when a person suffers from high blood pressure, blood pressure increases in his arteries. Due to increased pressure, the heart needs to work more than normal to maintain blood flow in the arteries. Many times a person’s heart may stop functioning due to high blood pressure, which is called heart failure in English. Apart from this, high blood pressure also affects a person’s blood arteries, kidneys and other parts of the body.

High blood pressure can increase the risk of these 4 diseases-

Effects on eyes

High blood pressure can cause problems in a person’s eyes. Due to the lack of eyesight, he starts seeing blurred.

Kidney problem-

The kidneys of a person perform the work of removing contaminants from the body. Kidney blood vessels may become narrower or thicker due to high blood pressure. Due to this, the kidneys are unable to do their work properly and contaminants start accumulating in the blood.

Risk of heart attack

The worst effect of high blood pressure is on a person’s heart. When the heart does not get enough oxygen due to narrow or hardened blood vessels, then there is an increased risk of heart attack due to chest pain and bleeding.

Brain effect-

High blood pressure can also adversely affect the patient’s memory, which in English is called dementia. With this, the blood supply in the patient’s brain decreases with time and the person starts losing his ability to think.

What is the right time to take BP medicine-

According to a study published in the European Heart Journal, blood pressure patients reduce their chances of having a heart attack by about 66 percent if they take their BP medicine at night instead of day. The study has said that patients who take BP medicines at bedtime reduce the risk of other diseases including heart attack, heart failure and stroke by about 50 percent compared to those who take medicines in the morning.

The research, which lasted for nearly six years, studied more than 19,000 patients and their time of medication. This study was quite large and focused on the time of taking medication in the morning and at bedtime. In this research, researchers at the University of Vigo, Spain, found that people who took blood pressure drugs just before bedtime were 66% less likely to die of heart disease. However, lifestyle also plays an important role in the effectiveness of medicines, so a doctor must be consulted before making any necessary changes in the timing of your medication.

note-

Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy, timeliness and genuineness of the information given in this article, although Live Hindustan.com does not have its moral responsibility. We humbly request you to contact your doctor before trying any remedy. Our aim is just to provide you information.