06/26/2023 – 1:25 am

Silent, dangerous and incurable, high blood pressure, popularly known as high blood pressure, has killed more Brazilians today than a decade ago. In ten years, nearly 300,000 people lost their lives to the disease, which has treatment.

In 2011, there were 23,233 deaths from hypertension. In 2021, that number rose to 39,964, which is a 72% increase.

Among the elderly, the situation is more critical: around 60% have hypertension. As the elderly population in Brazil is expected to grow in the coming years, the incidence of the disease should increase along with it.

Those who are diagnosed with the disease need to control their blood pressure levels and will not necessarily have to take medicine for the rest of their lives. In many cases, adopting healthy habits is usually very efficient.

The data are from the Mortality Information System (SIM) of the Ministry of Health and take into account what is written on the death certificate.

Experts claim, however, that the numbers could be even higher: 600,000 deaths caused by hypertension over a decade.

This is because hypertension tends to be more fatal when it affects essential organs for the functioning of the human body, such as the heart and brain.

In addition, it is the main risk factor for cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease and premature death, being directly linked to cases of heart attack and stroke (CVA).























