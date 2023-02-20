The 2023 presentations maintained a fair diversity of interpretations on the grid, while witnessing a partial convergence of roads. Most of the teams married Red Bull’s pot-bellied setting, with the sides sloping downwards to channel the flows towards the rear, while Mercedes continued on the path of an ultra-slim bodywork. Ferrari and Haas are currently the only cars that maintain the raised-bellied layout of 2022, channeling the upper flows in the upper part of the rear axle and tapering the gearbox area to the maximum.

However, Haas has also evaluated other possible avenues for the 2023 single-seater, deeming them, however, not as promising. This was explained by the technical director Simone Resta during the interview with FormulaPassion: “There is always a basis of assumption and belief that one avenue is more promising than others, based on some initial information that may not be 100% complete. Our case is the only point I can report with knowledge. We also evaluated other avenues and we think it was correct to bring this solution forward for the launch. But it is obvious that we have not invested the same level of energy on other solutions compared to the one we have pursued to the end”.

Resta underlines how much the impossibility of fully developing each concept prevents us from evaluating its ultimate potential a priori. In this, the Haas technical director marries the thought of Adrian Newey, who at the end of 2022 did not recognize the superiority of a particular concept in the comparison between Red Bull and Ferrari. “We also evaluated other solutions, but from the initial feedback we collected, it didn’t seem like the best thing to do”continues Stay. “We were convinced to continue in the direction we have been pursuing. However, I do not exclude other solutions with the same level of time, energy and simulations to develop can then give the same potential in the end. I can’t rule it out.”

Haas has evaluated other roads not only in terms of the shape of the sides, but also in the positioning of the lower anti-intrusion cone of the passenger compartment. Ferrari and Haas are in fact the only ones to keep the cone in the belly, while the competition has integrated it into the bottom to accentuate the flare under the side, however limiting themselves in the modeling freedom of the Venturi channel: “It is a part of the project that had been adequately studied for 2022. […] It’s something we’ve adjusted for 2023, but based on the choice we’ve made, I think it’s clear that we haven’t made major upheavals with volumes, so we’ve made small refinements even at the level of what lies beneath. […] The position of that structure gives constraints to what is dressed around us and this is the result of what we have done”. Different speech instead for the upper cone, che Mercedes spun off from the belly to cover it with an aerodynamic appendage. In fact, this solution was not evaluated in Haas: “We have not considered it”, concludes Stay.