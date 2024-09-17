A combination of sport climbing and technical assistance from the fire service? At least that’s what it looks like to the layman when the high-altitude rescuers from the ranks of the fire service arrive on duty. But that’s not entirely true, but more on that later. The name of the special units, of which there are around 100 in the Federal Republic of Germany in voluntary and professional fire departments, also needs an explanation. Because they are not only responsible for rescuing people from great heights, but also from great depths: sometimes they rescue window cleaners from their gondola when it gets stuck on the glass facade of a skyscraper at a dizzying height. Or they rescue injured workers from pits and narrow shafts, depending on the situation including measuring the atmosphere using gas sensors.