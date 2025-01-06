High altitude challenges: the most spectacular hiking routes in Spain

Spain is a paradise for hiking lovers, with landscapes ranging from green forests to arid deserts, and from high mountains to deep valleys. There are trails of all kinds. But within this great variety of routes, there is one type that stands out for its spectacular nature and ability to take us to places that seem impossible: routes with walkways. When there is no path, it must be done artificially, and these structures allow you to cross complicated areas, such as canyons, rivers and gorges, offering impressive views and a unique experience of direct contact with nature.

You will surely be familiar with the famous Caminito del Rey, in Malaga, known for its dizzying walkways suspended from high cliffs. But Spain has much more to offer: from Huesca to Alicante, passing through Granada and Burgos, these routes combine adventure, history and landscapes of all kinds. But yes, take note because some of these trails are not suitable for those who suffer from acrophobia.

El Caminito del Rey, Malaga

Distance: 7.7 km

Difficulty: medium

Duration: 3-4 hours

The Caminito del Rey is one of the most iconic and spectacular routes in Spain. This path crosses the Gaitanes Gorge using walkways anchored to the wall more than 100 meters high. Originally built at the beginning of the 20th century as an access for the workers of the Sociedad Hidroeléctrica del Chorro, it was rehabilitated and reopened to the public in 2015. Since then, it has become a major tourist attraction, with millions of visitors attracted by its history and its vertigo views.

The 7.7 kilometer route combines trails and walkways, the most famous section being the one that crosses the gorge. If the walkways anchored to the walls are not enough for you, the experience includes a large suspension bridge that challenges the most fearful while offering spectacular views of the Guadalhorce River gorge. In addition to the scenic beauty, the Caminito del Rey is an important enclave for observing birds such as griffon vultures, so we must not forget to also look up from time to time.

La Yecla Gorge, Burgos

Distance: 1.2 km (round trip)

Difficulty: low

Duration: 30 minutes

The La Yecla Gorge, located in the Sierra de la Demanda, is one of the narrowest canyons in Spain, with a length of 600 meters and a width that in some points does not exceed two meters. This narrow passage has been sculpted by the Cauce stream over thousands of years, and its route is possible thanks to a series of walkways and bridges installed over the river. The high limestone rock walls offer an overwhelming experience and perfect for doing with family or friends.

The environment is part of the Sabinares del Arlanza-La Yecla Natural Park, a protected space that is home to one of the oldest juniper forests in the world. In addition, numerous birds of prey can be seen in the area, such as griffon vultures, Bonelli’s eagles and peregrine falcons. The visit to the gorge can be complemented with a tour of nearby towns, such as Covarrubias or the Silos Monastery, which enrich the cultural and natural experience.





Walkways of Montfalcó, Huesca

Distance: 8 km

Difficulty: high

Duration: 4-5 hours

The Montfalcó Footbridges route is one of the most striking on the Iberian Peninsula. This route connects the provinces of Huesca and Lleida through hanging bridges and wooden walkways anchored to the rock, offering spectacular views of the Mont-rebei gorge and the Canelles reservoir. The route begins in the old town of Montfalcó and runs through wild landscapes that leave you breathless.

One of the most impressive moments is the second flight of stairs, which overcomes a 50-meter-high gap and offers a unique panoramic view of the Congost de Siegué. The route, 8 kilometers one way, can be extended up to 17 kilometers if the return journey is made on foot. It is an experience that combines history, nature and adventure, ideal for experienced hikers.

Mao river walkways, Ourense

Distance: 3 km

Difficulty: low

Duration: 1 hour

Located in the Ribeira Sacra, the Mao River Walkways offer a spectacular route through Galician forests and vineyards. The route begins at the Fábrica da Luz, a former power plant converted into a hostel, and follows the Mao River canyon to its mouth at the Sil River. The wooden walkways allow you to make your way through the undergrowth and enjoy impressive views of the valley while walking in direct contact with nature.

The route is dotted with viewpoints and interpretive panels that explain the biodiversity of the area, thus enriching the experience as we pass. The crystal clear waters of the river, along with the sound of the waterfalls, create a magical atmosphere that invites you to calm and disconnect in an accessible route that is perfect to do with children as well.





Borosa River Route, Jaén

Distance: 21 km (round trip)

Difficulty: medium

Duration: 6-7 hours

The Borosa River route, in the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and Las Villas Natural Park, is one of the most popular in Andalusia. This 21 kilometer (round trip) route follows the course of the Borosa River and crosses landscapes that take us through turquoise pools, waterfalls and lush pine forests. One of the most striking sections is the Cerrada de Elías, a narrow gorge that is crossed by wooden walkways.

During the tour, it is possible to spot numerous species of local fauna, such as the kingfisher or an endemic reptile of the natural park: the Valverde lizard. The route, of medium difficulty, can be completed in about six or seven hours, although if you settle for reaching the Cerrada de Elías and returning, it will only take you about 8 km in total. Without a doubt, it is one of the best ways to discover the natural wealth of the province of Jaén.

Pantaneros Route, Chulilla

Distance: 5km

Difficulty: medium

Duration: 3 hours

The Ruta de los Pantaneros, in Valencia, follows the bed of the Turia River and offers impressive views of the canyons that the water has sculpted over the centuries. The 15-kilometer route includes the crossing of two suspension bridges and passes through emblematic places such as Los Calderones and Charco Azul.

This historic trail follows the path used by the workers who built the Loriguilla reservoir in the 1950s. In addition to the natural beauty, the route offers a trip to the past, connecting us with the interesting history of the region. It is a perfect experience for those seeking adventure and contact with nature.





Cerrada del Río Castril Trail, Granada

Distance: 2.5 km

Difficulty: low

Duration: 1 hour

The Cerrada del Río Castril, in Granada, is a short but spectacular route that runs on wooden walkways and includes a spectacular 70-meter suspension bridge. The path follows the course of the Castril River, allowing us to comfortably enter a narrow canyon that, if it were not this way, we would not be able to enjoy with children.

The starting point is the town of Castril, which captivates with its white houses, and the route includes a tunnel excavated in the rock with an opening that will allow us to enjoy the waterfall. The Cerrada del Río Castril is an experience suitable for all ages and perfect for those seeking to discover one of the most beautiful natural sites in the province of Granada.

La Hoz ravine route, Teruel

Distance: 8 km

Difficulty: low

Duration: 3 hours

The La Hoz ravine route, in the Sierra de Albarracín, is one of the most spectacular in the province. The 8-kilometer route crosses hanging bridges and walkways that allow you to enter canyons and cliffs of great beauty. It connects the towns of Calomarde and Frías de Albarracín, through the Río Blanco Canyon, and you can do it in both directions. If it were not for the metal walkways that allow us to pass over the river, it would be impossible to complete it.

In addition to the attractive landscape, the route stands out for its fauna, with numerous pairs of vultures nesting on the rock walls. The route is suitable for different ages and offers the possibility of discovering other nearby places, such as the Calomarde waterfall. The low difficulty of the route allows it to be carried out with children.





Footbridge of the Relleu Dam, Alicante

Distance: 3.5 km

Difficulty: low

Duration: 1.5 hours

The walkways of the Relleu Reservoir offer a unique experience in the province of Alicante. This wooden plank course, which defies gravity by being anchored to the gorge wall, offers wonderful views of the natural surroundings. The walkway is suspended about 60 meters high and runs about 850 meters round trip.

Part of the itinerary is along an old bridle path that has been recovered from oblivion: the Camí de les Ripalmes or the Fasamais. Along the way, visitors will be able to see old irrigation ponds, irrigation ditches and a lime kiln, making this route a perfect combination of nature and history. In addition, it is possible to visit the Relleu reservoir, a construction from the 17th century.

Route of the footbridges of Alquézar, Huesca

Distance: 5km

Difficulty: medium

Duration: 2 hours

The Alquézar Footbridge Route is one of the most picturesque in the Aragonese Pyrenees. The tour follows the last stretch of the Vero River canyon and offers a perfect combination of water, rock and history. The perfectly safe walkways allow you to enjoy this unique natural enclave without any difficulty.

The route starts from the Plaza Mayor of Alquézar and descends along some wooden walkways that go into the canyon. Along the way, visitors can visit the Picamartillo Cave and the old Alquézar hydroelectric plant. The route also includes viewpoints with spectacular views of the canyon and the town of Alquézar itself.





Route of the footbridges of the Hocinos Gorge, Burgos

Distance: 4 km

Difficulty: low

Duration: 1.5 hours

The Route of the Walkways of the Desfiladero de los Hocinos, in Burgos, is a route that is part of the Ebro Natural Route (GR-99). This route, about 7 kilometers round trip, is ideal to enjoy with children, as it is easily accessible and allows everyone to enjoy the beauty of the Ebro River canyon.

The route includes two hanging walkways that allow you to follow the rock formations through the gorge, with birds of prey such as Bonelli’s eagles, vultures and Egyptian vultures flying overhead. The starting point is the bridge called Puente del Aire, from where you follow a path that runs alongside the river between forests of holm oaks, beech and oak trees.

Panticosa walkways, Huesca

Distance: 1.5 km

Difficulty: low

Duration: 1 hour

The Panticosa Footbridges, over the Caldarés River, are an accessible route that combines nature and adventure. This route, approximately 1.5 kilometers, allows you to enter the gorge and enjoy impressive views of the badinas and pools that the river has sculpted over time.

The route begins in the parking lot of the Panticosa ski resort and follows a marked path to the walkways. From there, visitors can continue to the Mirador O Calvé, and along the way they can visit the vestiges of Line P, two bunkers, built after the Spanish Civil War. The route is ideal to do with children and can be completed in approximately an hour and a half.