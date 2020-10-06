Other restrictions will come into force on Tuesday, October 6, in Paris and in the inner suburbs. Leopold Audebert, journalist, is on the France 2 board. “You may find long lines. If you go to a mall, department store, there will be what is called a gauge“, explains the journalist. The gauge will determine the number of customers who can enter the interior at the same time. How many people does she fixate? “Each establishment will calculate it. The rule is to have a maximum of 1 customer for 4m²“, reports Leopold Audebert.



The conditions of access to Ehpad are going to be reinforced. “If you want to visit one of your loved ones it will be possible, but you will have to make an appointment before. Please note, only one person can accompany you during the visit“, explains the journalist. Sports halls, swimming pools and gymnasiums will remain closed: “There is one exception. Minors can continue to go there in an associative, school or private setting.“.