On the territory of the Lipetsk region, in connection with the spring flood, a high alert mode has been introduced. It began to operate on March 14 in accordance with the decree of the governor Igor Artamonov.

According to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the region, the high alert mode is valid for the authorities and forces of the territorial subsystem of the unified state system for the prevention and elimination of emergencies (RSChS).

“Responsible persons have been instructed to strengthen control over the water level. Information about the water level at the facilities most at risk of flooding will be transmitted to the Ministry of Emergency Situations every three hours, ”the ministry said. GOROD48.

Responsible services must clear riverbeds and drains, put in order storm drains, drainage channels, and road drainage systems. In case of flooding of roads, traffic on them will be limited or blocked.

As clarifies LipetskMedia, now eight sections of the road and two low-water bridges remain flooded, but the water level is gradually decreasing. Rescuers are working in enhanced mode and are ready for further changes in the flood situation.