Irkutsk Governor Kobzev announced the introduction of a high alert regime due to frost

In the Irkutsk region, due to frost and an increase in the number of domestic fires, a high alert mode was introduced. This was announced by the governor of the Russian region Igor Kobzev in Telegram-channel.

This decision was made at a meeting of the Commission on Emergency Situations, the head of the region said and stressed that the high alert regime will last until December 5. Kobzev said that in most parts of the region the air temperature will be 4-8 degrees below the climatic norm, in some places the thermometers will drop to 32 degrees below zero.

“The introduction of the regime is a forced measure; the number of domestic fires has increased in the region due to the cold weather. More than half – due to a short circuit in the wiring. There have also been more fires as a result of a violation of safety rules when using stove heating, ”wrote the governor of the Russian region.

He added that subsequently the high alert regime could be extended – it depends on the situation in the Irkutsk region.

Earlier, in the village of Artemovsky, Irkutsk region, a state of emergency was declared due to a burst water pipe. In the settlement, according to Kobzev, 13 houses in which 64 people live, including eight children, were left without heating.