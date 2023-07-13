The mayor’s office of Anapa announced the introduction of high alert due to the impending cyclone

In Anapa, in connection with the impending cyclone, a high alert mode was introduced, says in the message of the city administration in the Telegram channel.

It is specified that all utilities and emergency services will start working in an enhanced mode. “Enterprises of the sanatorium complex, consumer and other areas need to take preventive measures to prevent emergencies, check the reserve of forces and means in case of worsening weather conditions,” the city authorities said.

Earlier in Anapa, the ban on swimming was extended due to the storm and the bottom current. Security measures will be lifted as weather conditions change.