A high alert regime has been introduced on the territory of Irkutsk and its suburbs. The decision was made due to the threat of flooding, news agency reported. IrkutskMedia in the press service of the regional government.

In Irkutsk, the regime has been in effect since March 29, in the Irkutsk region – from March 28. The measures were taken due to the active melting of snow caused by high positive air temperatures.

According to the head of the Irkutsk hydrometeorological center, Azat Nasyrov, in the northern regions of the Angara region, the height of the snow cover has decreased by 5 cm, in the west and south – from 3 to 10 cm. High temperatures should persist for two days, and in April, warm weather will periodically give way to cold weather.

“We plan to monitor the situation on a daily basis and gather for meetings with the working group as long as the threat of flooding persists. In addition, a decision was made to once again discuss at the level of the regional government the issues of urban development of those places that are prone to flooding,” said First Deputy Governor Roman Kolesov.

According to Andrey Yuzhakov, the first deputy mayor of Irkutsk, no cases of house flooding have been recorded in Irkutsk to date. The workers of Irkutskavtodor pump out melt water on the roads, clean the storm water inlets and monitor the drainage trays. In the suburbs, the administration provides targeted assistance for pumping out melt water.