This rise is disappointing for travelers who were expecting a decrease in the cost of tickets with the recovery of the travel season after the Corona pandemic, but this recovery, it seems, constitutes a season to compensate for losses for airlines, which were affected by the pandemic, with an estimated loss of more than two hundred billion dollars during That period, in addition to many problems facing airlines, such as increased operating costs and weak supply chains.

Are airlines trying to pass on costs and losses to passengers, or are they really still in a disadvantageous position to offer lower fares?

Tourism marketing expert and member of the Board of Directors of the European Travel and Tourism Commission, Saeed Al-Batouti, speaks to Sky News Arabia on the subject, saying:

The Corona period is one of the most important reasons for the increase in air ticket prices.

Raising ticket prices in many airlines came as compensation for the losses incurred during the Corona period and to pay off debts and loans owed during that period.

Tourist organizations call on the International Air Transport Association to review the exaggerated price policy.

The difficulty of returning ticket prices to the pre-Corona period.

The inability of tourism organizations to force airlines to change and reduce their pricing policies.

Hotel pricing policy remains moderate despite the high ticket prices.

Ticket prices for some airlines are still moderate compared to others.

Tourism organizations are waiting for the International Air Transport Association to interact and respond to their demands to review pricing policies.

The need to avoid peak periods when booking airline tickets and choose the most appropriate time.

It is recommended to choose the all-inclusive package (hotel, transportation…) to enjoy a low-cost trip.

Here are 5 tips for traveling on a budget this summer:

Be flexible

Looking for reservations before or after peak travel season saves you money and avoids crowds.

Advance booking:

Advance booking and setting alerts for flight announcements help get the cheapest ticket possible.

Specific budget:

Determine when, where, and how long you’ll be traveling, and start estimating the cost of what you’ll need on your trip.

Featured Deals:

Start the process of searching for hotel reservations and tour tickets early to get the best deals.

Online search:

You can rely on the Internet to search for a free tourist guide or take your tours directly using your mobile phone.