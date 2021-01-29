Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras Al Khaimah)

The General Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah announced that the rate of completion of transactions in the institutions of the Executive Department has increased during the past three years 2018-2019-2020, with a clear percentage during which it has made progress in the quality of services provided, according to Eng. Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director General of the Department.

Al-Hammadi said that the department’s four institutions have achieved remarkable achievement in their services provided to individuals and establishments, as indicated by the high percentages recorded in each of the Occupancy Corporation, the Waste Management Corporation, the Sanitation Corporation and finally the Aesthetic Agriculture Corporation.

The director general of the department stated that the department’s occupancy institution recorded an improvement in the percentage of transactions completed with it, as during the year 2018 it recorded 43% of transactions, and in the year 2019 it recorded 40% and in the year 2020 it recorded 72% of the transactions. As for the waste management institution, it was There is a variation in the percentages in the three years in terms of completing transactions, as the year 2018 recorded a rate of 96%, and in 2019 it recorded 98% of transactions, and in 2020 the percentage of transactions completion due to the pandemic decreased to 93%.

He pointed out that the percentage of transactions completion in the sanitation institution increased during the year 2018 to 67%, and in the year 2019 the percentage reached 94%, and last year 2020 it increased by 95%, and finally the cosmetic agriculture establishment made progress in the percentage of transactions completion, as it was recorded in the year 2018, by 80%, in 2019, by 88%, and in 2020, by 91%.

Al-Hammadi confirmed that the department continues to continuously develop its services, the most recent of which was the provision of a reporting service for “road damage”, by assigning a number to contact the department 8008118, through which it is possible to communicate with the relevant institution in the department and work to solve any problem in the best way. In an appropriate period of time, adding that the department allocated the e-mail to the Customer Happiness Center to communicate with the public and customers, and to receive notes. Eng. Ahmed Al Hammadi indicated that within the campaign “Hand in Hand We Recover” the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah took an initiative to vaccinate the department’s employees and workers against Covid-19 as the first local government department in the emirate.