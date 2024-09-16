Berlin (dpa)

Leading asset manager HIG Capital plans to pump 50 million euros ($55 million) into Berlin-based property developer Siegert, according to people familiar with the matter, one of the first such deals in the sector since a recession triggered by soaring construction costs has sapped demand.

The German property market is suffering from the end of the era of cheap money, which has led a large number of developers to go bankrupt or restructure their debts. While some investors have rescued real estate assets from bankruptcy, there is little investment in financially sound companies in this sector.

The Siegert deal signals that HIG sees some segments of the German housing market at a turning point and offers attractive investment opportunities, Bloomberg reported, citing a source. Another source said the deal would enable Siegert to take advantage of current price distortions and exploit opportunities that would otherwise be difficult to find.