Ttraditions have deep roots in the uk. This also applies to the world of good clay. Tube power amplifiers and loudspeakers were built on the island when nobody on the continent even knew how to spell high fidelity. From today’s point of view, the electroacoustic light shapes from back then appear amiably antiquated. Amplifiers were still in wooden housings, speakers concealed the workshop look of their unadorned baffles with opaque textiles, framed by angular strips. And you have to have a family tree with British roots to be able to use this museum-like design language again today. To be more precise: You have to be called Wharfedale, for example. Or leak. Both brands date from the 30s of the last century. Wharfedale is still based in Huntingdon, that little town near Cambridge that, with its proud Wohlklang brands, has been a Mecca of the guild for decades. However, it did not stop at the manufacturing idyll. Leak became part of the Rank Corporation and disappeared from the scene in the late 1970s. Wharfedale is now part of the International Audio Group (IAG), which has bought a portfolio of classic brands and manufactures in Shenzhen, China. But the unromantic constellation also has its good points. The IAG revived Leak and is now presenting a small electronics ensemble that seamlessly ties in with the façade art of the Stereo 30, a classic amplifier from 1969. Two components are included: the Leak CDT CD player and the Stereo 130 amplifier The Linton speakers from Wharfedale go well with this, as if a designer had designed all three models in the same afternoon. The Linton boxes also have classic predecessors that even had the same name. Wharfedale put the new ones on the keel as an anniversary edition when the brand turned 85. We asked the four musicians in the veteran look to audition, with some anticipation, because the sight of the quartet delights the hearts of mature hi-fi adepts.

But first a few details. The housing for the electronics consists of solid walnut wood, neatly processed and with a surface on which you can still feel the natural grain. The CD player (price around 630 euros) weighs almost seven kilograms, which suggests an opulent power supply. A slot-in drive pulls in the silver disk, the green display shows track numbers. A row of buttons triggers the usual control commands, alternatively a remote control takes over the job, which is easy to hold, but unfortunately looks a bit too much like plastic. The player can also incorporate music from a USB stick via a USB socket. There are no more modern equipment details such as a streaming function, and the manufacturer has also dispensed with analog outputs. Digital tones leave the device via an optical or a coaxial output.