Between cross pressures government governors and sectors of La Cámpora, the Government is heading to extend the concession of the Paraná-Paraguay Waterway, the exit door for nearly 80% of exports and a business that invoice more than 300 million dollars annually, according to official estimates.

A phrase that is repeated in the agro-export sector synthesizes the relevance of this waterway: “It is as valuable to the country as Vaca Muerta”.

The concession, held 25 years ago by the Belgian firm Jan de Nul and from the local Emepa, expires on April 30, within just 20 days.

The consortium is in charge of dredging, marking, signaling and collecting tolls on the waterway.

Port terminals of the Gran Rosario.

From the provinces of Buenos Aires and Chaco, governed by Axel Kicillof and Jorge Capitanich, they sought to pass control of the waterway into the hands of the State.

From La Plata they promoted the creation of a State company that would carry out the management of the waterway and that, in any case, outsource the service.

“It is a strategic corridor for the State that, since it was granted, was at the service of the most concentrated income in the country instead of defending the national interest, “observed a Buenos Aires official.

They have the same position in sectors of La Cámpora.

“It is strategic for the country not to relinquish control of what is imported and exported,” stated a camper legislator.

When the bids within the ruling party for the fate of the waterway became increasingly intense, Alberto Fernández took out a decree, four months ago, that fell like a bucket of cold water between the sectors that promoted its state control.

In that decree – 949- / 2020 – the Ministry of Transportation was delegated “the power to call and award the national and international public tender” of that waterway.

“The decision was surprising, we thought it was going to move in another direction“Admits a minister of a province.”

Likewise, until a handful of days ago some sectors retained the hope that the decision could be reversed.

The President himself finished burying it last Thursday.

“Many tell me that the State takes over, but the dredging work is a job that very few companies do in the world, because it requires very high-cost technology., and that is very difficult for the State to do “, Alberto Fernández said.

And he completed: “That is why it is the idea of ​​the concession. “

Thus, the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation, in charge of Mario Meoni, is heading to call a new national and international tender for the management of the waterway.

The process, yes, could take several months, even up to a year.

What is now under discussion is the “in the meantime”, according to official sources. In other words: what to do between the fall of the concession at the end of the month and the arrival of the new operator.

Among the provinces crossed by the waterway, it is said that the National Executive Power will extend for between two and six months the concession to the Belgian-Argentine consortium.

Alberto Fernández, without further details, said on Thursday: “Over there it is extended for a few months, but we want to do it quickly”.

The Ministry of Transport assures that the scheme is not yet defined, and that Meoni will only announce it at the meeting of the Federal Waterway Council called for April 26.

The meeting will be attended by the governors of Buenos Aires, Corrientes, Chaco, Entre Ríos, Formosa, Misiones and Santa Fe, that is, the provinces with interests in the waterway.

With the extension of the concession, other options were practically ruled out, such as entrusting the dredging tasks for sections of the waterway to different companies; or that the State take control and bring in dredgers.

This last alternative is the one that sounds the most unlikely: those boats cost upwards of 20 million dollars.

There are 5 or 6 giants in the world who are dedicated to these tasks, including Jan de Nul.

According to versions, Jan de Nul would not maintain its partnership with Emepa in the future tender.

Your owner, Gabriel RomeroIt would be a lead vest for him: he declared in court as repentant in the cause of the bribery notebooks.

Faced with the eventuality that it would pass to state control, there was a runrun among the cereal companies regarding the possibility that it could be set aside the flat rate of tolls and move to an amount according to the value of the load.

But the idea would already be discarded.

The province of Santa Fe, administered by the Peronist Omar Perotti, is the key player in the waterway.

Through the ports of Rosario and its surroundings -Timbúes, San Lorenzo and General San Martín- a total of $ 23 billion in 2020.

The projection is that this year grains, by-products and oils will come out of these four ports for 28,000 million dollars.

Santa Fe has its eye on the specifications with the conditions for the next tender.

It seeks to guarantee that the dredging and marking of the waterway reaches Confluencia, in Chaco.

And also that the future concessionaire takes charge of the dredging of public ports and access channels to the trunk channel, he told Clarion Candelaria González del Pino, Secretary of Federal Management of Santa Fe.

Fact: last year the dredging of the public port of the city of Santa Fe, due to a downspout from the river, cost the province US $ 300,000.

The specifications for the new tender are not yet defined. But there is pressure from shipping companies and grain companies to deepen the depth of the Paraná River and take it from the current 34 to 38 or even 40 feet.

This greater depth would allow Panamax-class supercarriers to move inland, which can transport more tons, which would lower the cost of freight.

But before advancing in the deepening, the environmental impact will be evaluated, especially on the riverside populations, the sources consulted maintain.

The Hidrovía is essential for the departure of agricultural shipments.

At the April 26 meeting of the Federal Council, progress will be made on the bidding documents. This council will function as a control body for the waterway.

In the same vein, the official senator for Santa Fe Maria de los Angeles Sacnun presented a project for the creation of a bicameral commission for monitoring and control of the Paraná-Paraguay Waterway.

Magdalena Channel

The scheme thought in the Buenos Aires government aims “to change the port matrix.”

In addition to the improvements in the Hidrovía, they point to the need to deconcentrate the port of Buenos Aires and the opening of the Magdalena channel, which would connect the river ports of the Paraná with those of the Argentine maritime coast.

To achieve this it is necessary to dredge it and make the channel deeper.

“Transport costs would go down”, pose in La Plata.

Perhaps as compensation for the fact that progress was not made with the nationalization of the Hidrovía as the Province intended, last February the Ministry of Transportation created through a resolution an executing unit to advance with the construction of the Magdalena.

“The channel is going to be made”, they say in Transportation.