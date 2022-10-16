MF CARTAGENA Monday, 17 October 2022, 01:03



The municipality of Cartagena has managed to position itself as the first in the Region of Murcia in terms of combating water leaks in public distribution networks. The “technical performance” is already 84.6%. Thus, 15.4% is lost, but we must bear in mind that twelve years ago the volume used was 78.09% and 21.9% was wasted.

This improvement of more than six points means that, since 2010, the conservation of 3.9 cubic hectometers has been achieved, the equivalent of the average water demand of residents and companies in Cartagena for 21 days.

This was highlighted to THE TRUTH by sources from Hidrogea, the concessionaire company of the municipal water service. And they highlighted the importance of having achieved this progress in the distribution of water, “despite the length of the network”, which occupies 1,500 kilometers, and the extension of the municipal area.

In the company, they referred to the reports of the Spanish Association of Water Supply and Sanitation (AEAS) and the consultant PricewaterhouseCoopers, SL on water management in Spain. And they pointed out that according to the latest available data, in 2014 at the national level the volume of unrecorded water (which includes apparent and real water losses) decreased to 23%. So, the losses in the Cartagena network were at 17.87%, a figure improved in this year 2022 by more than two points.

When the performance indicator is above 75%, it reflects correct network maintenance. And in Cartagena, as a result of the set of actions and measures applied to control leaks, it stands at 84.6%, the highest in the Region of Murcia”, they pointed out in Hidrogea. And they referred to their digitization effort and “the work of a team of professionals with extensive experience in saving every last drop of this resource.” This, they stressed in the municipal concessionaire, “has an impact on the environment and on the pockets of families and companies.”

24 hour digital monitoring



Likewise, they pointed out that through Dinapsis Region of Murcia, the technology center for efficiency and sustainability that it has in Cartagena, Hidrogea controls the state of the supply networks 24 hours a day.

There, with the information provided by his staff, who among other things uses remote sensing equipment on the street, “anticipates breakdown management.” It also controls water leaks “in a sectorized manner, which prevents losses.”