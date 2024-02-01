Digitalization and green spaces pivot the city model that Cieza builds

«When we implement 100% remote reading of water meters, it will mean savings for families, because it will locate leaks» Tomas Rubio

The mayor of Cieza, Tomás Rubio, highlighted the transformation that the municipality is giving thanks to the support of Hidrogea, through Aguas de Cieza, a concessionaire company for the services of drinking water supply, street cleaning and maintenance of parks and gardens. . “We go hand in hand to achieve the objectives set in the urban agenda,” he boasted. This alliance includes a battery of projects whose purpose is to create a more sustainable and greener city model. Proof of this is the opening of the 'smart city' office, which collects data (for example, detects masses of people, free parking spaces and the location of waste collection trucks) and processes it to make better decisions. Another relevant action consists of the renaturalization of the locality with the creation of more sustainable green spaces, that is, the planting of species capable of withstanding the climate and water deficit. This action will also be extrapolated to schools, so that students and teachers have more natural and shaded areas.

The mayor of Cieza, Tomás Rubio. VerApril

«Hidrogea goes hand in hand with the City Council to achieve the objectives set in the urban agenda, for a greener and more sustainable Cieza» Tomas Rubio

One of the challenges facing Cieza against the clock is the renewal of water meters that are more than 12 years old, as established by the ministerial order for 2025, with the aim of guaranteeing an accurate reading, saving water and protecting consumers. “More than 50% of the municipality's meters are over 12 years old, and another 50% are inside the houses,” he indicated, ensuring that “when we implement 100% remote reading, it will mean savings for families, because it will allow locate the leaks.

Jumilla reinforces its network of hydraulic infrastructures to guarantee a continuous supply

«I am convinced that the extension for 25 years of Hidrogea's water service in Jumilla is a blessing» Severa Gonzalez

Hidrogea will continue in Jumilla until 2050, after the 25-year extension to the concession of the drinking water service that was approved at the end of 2023. The continuity of Aguas de Jumilla is underpinned by two “urgent and necessary” challenges, the mayor said. town, Severa González, to strengthen the infrastructure and ensure the supply of drinking water, and whose investment amounted to 2.8 million euros. One of them was to carry out a survey to extract underground water and the other was to build a new water storage tank with the capacity to retain water for a period of 24 hours, instead of 12 hours as offered, to guarantee the service in case of cuts or restrictions. “They are no longer challenges, but achievements,” said the councilor, thanking her for “the work done.”

The mayor of Jumilla, Severa González. VerApril

«The installation of solar panels with the IBI and ICIO bonus is a measure well received by the people of Jumillano» Severa Gonzalez

Along these lines, he announced that Aguas de Jumilla has two other relevant actions for the municipality in its portfolio: the installation of solar panels in the water tanks and a project that combines leisure and the environment in the surroundings of the old treatment plant, where the City Council plans the construction of a large catchment reservoir in these facilities that will serve as a rainwater storage tank and, at the same time, will regulate the flow supplied to the WWTP.

Added to these actions are the improvement of shading in schools with the planting of trees to generate natural shadows and the IBI and ICIO bonus for the placement of solar panels, as well as the comprehensive renovation of the lighting in public spaces in Jumilla. and districts (it is worth mentioning that the electricity bill is around one million euros annually), which will see the light of day later.

Beniel plans to completely renew the water meters before the end of the year

«The hydraulic performance in Beniel already exceeds 75%; In fact, we allocate 150,000 euros annually to its renovation. Maria del Carmen Morales

“Beniel takes advantage of the economy of scale by having Hidrogea with us,” said María del Carmen Morales, mayor of the municipality, where the joint company Sermubeniel is in charge of comprehensive water management, maintenance of parks and gardens, and solid waste collection. urban and household goods, and the cleaning of streets and municipal buildings. “Having all the services unified in the same contract and with assured quality is a relief,” she said earnestly.

The mayor of Beniel, María del Carmen Morales. VerApril

«We are developing with Hidrogea a renaturalization plan on Calvo Sotelo Avenue to make it more attractive» Maria del Carmen Morales

For the first mayor, hydraulic performance, which is the indicator that measures efficiency in water management, with a rate of 75%, above the national average, occupies a prominent position in its roadmap. In fact, in the last four years alone the City Council has allocated more than half a million euros for its renovation, since the municipal Budget fully allocates a fee of about 150,000 euros annually for this purpose. “It has meant savings in the purchase of water and in costs, because less is consumed and more is used,” Morales justified, adding that “we cannot lose sight of the investments that are not seen, like this one, since they are positive for the municipality.

In the short term, Beniel contemplates the total renewal of the water meters. “Today, one in three meters have been changed, and when the year ends, we will have 100% complete remote reading,” he predicted before announcing the renaturalization plan that he is carrying out together with Hidrogea in Calvo Sotelo Avenue, where the trees, accessibility and drinking water connections to homes in the area have been modified. Something similar will be repeated in the Plaza de la Hispanidad, he said.