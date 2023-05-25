Technicians from the City Council, Hidrogea and the railway infrastructure manager Adif seek solutions to the malfunctioning of the drainage channel of the train tracks, at the height of Torreciega, during the downpour of rain between three and six in the morning on Tuesday . The municipal technicians blamed the rupture of these channels that run parallel to the train track for the large bagging of water in all the streets of the San Ginés neighborhood.

«The definitive solution involves the high-speed project with the burying of the tracks, but we are seeing provisional solutions, such as some type of channeling, so that the residents and merchants of La Fábrica street do not suffer the far-reaching consequences that have had,” said the mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, yesterday during her visit to those affected and harmed.

Despite the intensity of the rains, he assured that normality was restored “in a short time” and explained that he had transferred the support of the City Council to the affected people.

The mayoress defended the “proper functioning” of the rainwater network and assured that if this had not been the case “we would still be withdrawing a meter of water”, and instead “we are already in the cleaning phase”.

On the other hand, the replacement of sand and relocation of furniture on the beaches will begin after the end of the rainy episode, scheduled for Thursday of next week.

López: “The network did not work”



The MC spokesman and mayoral candidate, José López, also visited San Ginés, who criticized that “the network did not work and that, knowing the need for rainwater, they preferred not to invest.” He added that the Ciudad Jardín collector “still does not work” and that in San Ginés “nothing has been done to prevent it, even if Adif is blamed.” And he accused Arroyo of spending 10 million Hidrogea on works for “electoral purposes” instead of improving sanitation.

The president of the San Ginés Neighborhood Association, José Belmonte, said that the sewage network must be “bogged down and clogged by dirt because the water did not stop carrying garbage.” Belmonte regretted the damage and that the affected businesses could not open normally yesterday. “It has been a real disaster. There are even bars that have run out of machinery and for which this will be ruin.

The neighborhood representative insisted that “we have been asking for a change in the neighborhood’s drainage network for some time to avoid situations like this and that of DANA four years ago.”