They hide their 10 and 12 year old grandchildren in the trunk of their car to travel from Olbia to Livorno. Two tourists from Trentino fined

From Olbia to Livorno In the trunk of the machine. That’s what happened to two children aged 10 and 12embarked on a ferry in this way from unclesa couple of tourists from Trentino. The reason? They didn’t have a ticket for the little ones and, apparently, they couldn’t do it. A trick, according to the local newspaper The Sardinian Uniondesigned for Don’t give up on returning home after a holiday spent in Sardinia. The couple of uncles were stopped by the on-board staff and, after discovering what they had done, she was fined a 2000 euro fine.

On the outward journey, no one from Grimaldi Lines, the company they were travelling with, noticed the lack, but on the return journey the two children, not having their documents with them and it being impossible to get tickets for them, risked being left behind. skip the trip towards Livorno. So the couple of uncles, of about 45 years oldhe thought of hiding them in the trunk to avoid the controls and, at first, the plan even seemed to have succeeded. Luckily, it is shaded once they reached the ship’s bridge when the two were stopped by the ship’s staff who, once they had ascertained the absence of the tickets, made them disembark from the ship.

