Hidetoshi Omoricharacter designer and animation director for numerous animated series such as Gundam, Lupin III And Inuyasha will be a guest at the next edition of Romicsduring which he will be awarded the prize Golden RomicsThe fair will take place from 3rd to 6th October in Rome.

Further details are available below.

Hidetoshi Omori, Golden Romics of the XXXIII edition

The Japanese artist awarded the Romics d’Oro: from Gundam And Lupin III to Inuyasha And Final Fantasy.

Hidetoshi Omori, famous animation director, character designer and director for animated series, films and video games, will be celebrated with the awarding of the Romics d’Oro during the XXXIII edition of the Festival, scheduled from 3 to 6 October 2024 at Fiera Roma. The author, for the first time in Europe, is also known by his stage name Dan Kongoji with whom he signed numerous works.

Born on November 5, 1959 in Minamikawachi, Osaka, Omori Hidetoshi began his career as a freelance animator immediately after graduating from high school, moving to Tokyo. There, he worked at Studio An-Apuru as a key animator and, later, at Studio Beboo under the guidance of Tomonori Kogawa.

I’m over 200 titles of series, feature films and video games he has worked on throughout his long career, extraordinary titles and franchises loved by several generations, including: Inuyasha, Astro Boy, Naruto Shippuden, Mobile Suit Gundam, Cyborg 009, Guyver, Detective Conan, Transformers, Doraemon, Ghost in the Shell, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Tokyo Ghoul, Lum.

Omori has made significant contributions to numerous robot series produced by Sunrise, from Gundam Z to Gundam: The Witch from Mercury. His skill in drawing mecha has been particularly appreciated in Heavy Metal L-Gaim And Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattackoften considered one of his most famous works. No less important are his contributions to the franchise Lupin III, where he worked as a key animator on several films, specials and various episodes of the TV series. Omori is also known for the characterization of the characters in the OAV series of Guyver, a 90’s icon.

In the 90s, Omori also brought his talent in the video game industry, working as animation director for the famous video game Final Fantasy VIIproduced by Square and numerous other games, including Inuyasha, Dragon Ball Z And Jojo. He then also made his debut as a director, for the TV series DAN DOH! and directing an episode of Robot Carnival titled Deprivea feature film composed of self-contained episodes which saw the participation of Katsuhiro Otomo, the creator of Akira.

Omori’s presence is an exceptional opportunity for to approach and understand the extraordinary production of Japanese animation, in his multiple artistic and creative facets.

During the XXXIII edition of Romics, Hidetoshi Omori will be the protagonist of two scheduled events: a special meeting that will retrace the fundamental stages of his artistic career it’s a workshop to explore his working techniques. His career will also be celebrated by a exhibition of prints of his most famous works.

Omori Hidetoshi will also participate in the ninth edition of Comics at the Ricetto, scheduled for October 12th and 13th, at the ancient medieval village of Ricetto di Candelo, in the province of Biella.