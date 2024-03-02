Today, Hidetaka Miyazaki is synonymous with FromSoftware. The director has been in charge of titles such as Dark Souls 1 and 3as well as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and recently, Elden Ring. For many, it is impossible to think about these series without this creative mind in charge of the project. However, this is something that will eventually happen, and It all seems that the next Dark Souls would no longer be directed by Miyazaki.

In a recent interview with IGN, Miyazaki revealed that he does not even consider taking the role of director in the next installment of Dark Souls. In his place, a younger director will take the position, which may be positive, but probably not many will agree. This is what he said about it:

“There is a high possibility that they will delegate the direction of the next Dark Souls to other directors. I think it is very likely that we will see new directors in the future. If we do that, I'd like to step away from that supervisory role and give them full direction and control over those projects. “I think this is really the best way and the easiest way for them to flourish within that environment and with those new projects.”

Miyazaki sees this as a positive change, since this will not only give a new generation the opportunity to take the reins, but it would also bring new ideas to the franchise. However, not all fans agree with this position. You just have to look at the case of Dark Souls 2, which was not directed by Miyazaki, and is considered the worst installment in the entire Souls series by FromSoftware.

However, This does not mean that Miyazaki will leave the studio, since he could well take the role of director in other projects, such as a possible sequel to Elden Ring. Likewise, it is possible that he will take on a producer role, so he will continue to be involved in the series we all love.

For now, Miyazaki is working hard on the DLC for Elden Ring, which will be available on June 21, 2024. On related topics, you can learn more about this expansion here. Likewise, new sales are reported for this title.

Editor's Note:

Miyazaki is very important to Darks Souls, but he is not the only person who has worked on these games, and if the next director is someone who understands the series perfectly, then you could be looking at an experience that manages to elevate the already yes high level at which this franchise is.

Via: IGN