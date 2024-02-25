Hidetaka Miyazaki said in an interview with IGN that moving forward probably will leave room for new directors for the realization of the next ones soulslike of FromSoftware, and that in this case it will not repeat the mistakes of the past.

In fact, if it is true that Elden Ring would not have been the same without Dark Souls 2, Miyazaki has said so regretted having wanted to play the role of supervisor for that specific chapter of the series, and in the future he will leave full creative power to whoever replaces him.

“I think it's very likely that moving forward we'll see new directors come in for our soulslikes,” he said. “If we go that route, I would also like to leave the role of supervisor and give them the full creative control of projects.”

“I truly believe this may be the best and easiest way to allow young talents to blossom within this environment and with new projects.”