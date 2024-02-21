Bloodborne It is considered by many to be one of the best games on the PlayStation 4. For years, fans have demanded that this title come to PC, or that it have a remaster for the PS5. Although at the moment we have no official information about future plans for this property, Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of this installment, has finally spoken about the wishes of the community.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Miyazaki was questioned about the possibility of seeing a remake or remastering of Bloodborne for the PlayStation 5. Although the director did not offer a clear answer to this possibility, he thanked the community for its constant support. This is what he said about it:

“It is a title that we appreciate very much and as much as our fans. It makes me very happy to see that there are still so many people passionate about this. In short, a title with many specific memories, both for me and for the staff who worked on it, and that makes me very happy. And when we see those passionate voices in the community, of course it excites us, it makes us feel very lucky to have those memories.”

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no information about a new version of Bloodborne. Let us remember that this title was developed by FormSoftware, and published by Sony on the PS5 in 2015. Immediately, the game became a worldwide success, causing the community to demand its arrival on other platforms.

Considering that the Dark Souls series and Elden Ring We can also find them on Xbox and PC, many have wondered why Bloodborne remains a PlayStation exclusive. However, this could change in the future. Let's remember that Sony has mentioned that it is willing to bring more of its games to PC, so the possibility of seeing a remastering of Bloodborne on Steam, it is something that should not be completely ruled out.

Thus, We can only wait to find out what PlayStation's plans are for Bloodborne. On related topics, remake of Bloodborne It could arrive in 2025. Likewise, you can now enjoy this game at 60fps on PS5.

Editor's Note:

Bloodborne It is one of the most important games of the PlayStation 4 generation. It is a real shame that this installment is not yet available outside of this platform, beyond backwards compatibility with PS5. However, with the release of the Elden Ring DLC ​​in June of this year, it is likely that we will soon have more information about the future of this series.

Via: Eurogamer