Hideo Yokoyama is one of the most critical and popular writers in the Japanese noir genre. Six four, her latest novel, has sold more than a million copies, and has climbed to the top of the genre polls that are conducted each year in Japan. Set in 2002 in a regional police station, it stars Mikami, father of a missing young woman and police chief of the press, despite himself, a man who struggles between the competing demands of the bureaucrats …
