Japanese novelist Hideo Yokoyama, portrayed in 2020. Black salamander

Hideo Yokoyama is one of the most critical and popular writers in the Japanese noir genre. Six four, her latest novel, has sold more than a million copies, and has climbed to the top of the genre polls that are conducted each year in Japan. Set in 2002 in a regional police station, it stars Mikami, father of a missing young woman and police chief of the press, despite himself, a man who struggles between the competing demands of the bureaucrats …