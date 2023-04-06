Snatchersone of the first games of Hideo Kojimais now also playable in Italianthanks to the hack made by Wolfgare, already author of patches to translate the SNES version of Shadowrun, Super Robot Taisen EX, Dai-3-Ji Super Robot Taisen and Star Fox, also for SNES, Famicom Mini: Dai- 2-Ji Super Robot Taisen for GBA and Dai-2-Ji Super Robot Taisen for NES.

The version of Snatcher translated into Italian is the Sega CD one. You can download the patch, released on April 1, 2023 and last updated on April 4, from here.

From the release note we learn that “It took 10 months to translate the 10,000+ dialogues and figure out a way to dub all of the game’s audio files myself…not to mention that the SegaCD has its own way of handling the data. It was a nice challenge.”

An image of the translated version of Snatcher

Of course you have to own the original version of Snatcher for Sega CD, US version, in order to take advantage of the translation. With a little effort you can obtain the digital version to use later with one of the many Sega CD emulators available, such as the Fusion.