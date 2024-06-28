But it’s been almost ten years since the divorce, and the situation may actually have calmed down, pending any comments from Kojima himself or other members of the publisher.

Okamura specified that this is his personal thought and obviously had no intention of speaking on behalf of Kojima. It remains to be seen whether his statement can be considered shareable by the rest of Konami, in fact, given that the separation was decidedly harsh and did not leave, at first, the parties on good terms.

The producer Noriaki Okamura of Konami responsible for the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater project, also touched on the thorny subject Hideo Kojima during today’s livestream dedicated to the game, claiming that see the original author return to work on the series would be a dream” .

An unrealizable dream, the producer realizes

In any case, what Okamura reported a few hours ago during the Metal Gear – Production Hotline livestream, from which several interesting news about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater emerged, was more of a personal statement from the producer.

“Speaking for myself, personally, I would wish for nothing more than working with Mr. Kojima and the rest of the team again,” Okamura said, in a rare openness from a company employee about the ex-Konami man.

“But people move on to new things and new commitments, that’s the reality of things,” he added wistfully. “We can’t assume that anyone will want to work with us again, or that they’ll allow themselves to take on these responsibilities for us.”

Then he continued almost with a sort of self-criticism: “I don’t think it’s right on our part to make such a request to someone, so we are working with the idea that whatever we do is our responsibility and the burden falls on our shoulders. having to do a good job.”

The main external development team working on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is Virtuos, while from Konami there are several elements that already had worked on the original and that they are now reworking the game into the remake.

Okamura also wanted to clarify the fact that Kojima and the entire original team will still be recognized in the credits of the remake: “Since many people ask us, Kojima and the entire original development team will obviously be recognized within the game, in their roles”, explained the producer, as was also done in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection. From the same livestream it also emerged that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will have new features and options to customize the game.