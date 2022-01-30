The rumors suggest that Hideo Kojima, creator of the series Metal Gear And Death Stranding, is currently developing a new game for PlayStation VR 2.

The famous author has produced numerous successful games over the course of his thirty-year career, with his titles always focusing on the cinematic component. Sony recently announced PlayStation VR 2 at CES 2022 and some fans believe the new VR headset could be accompanied by a new title from Kojima.

Recently Hideo Kojima announced that he is working on two new games currently in development at Kojima Productions. One will be a real blockbuster, while the other will be a smaller project. Currently, however, no official news has been revealed on either title.

PlayStation LifeStyle recently reported some rumors that one of Hideo Kojima’s two games will be designed for PlayStation VR 2, rumors also endorsed by the Twitter user Oops Leaks, as you can see below:

Kojima Productions got PSVR2 prototypes back in November 2021. According to unconfirmed information that I’ve got, studio’s upcoming smaller project could be a VR game / experience in collaboration with award-winning Virtual Reality expert and storyteller Céline Tricart. pic.twitter.com/fAyF3OyCxk – Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) January 28, 2022

The rumor also suggests that Kojima is working on the game in question with Celine Tricart, una award-winning narrator specializing in VR. Kojima Productions reportedly received a PSVR 2 developer kit in November 2021, giving the beloved director a chance to start development. before the official reveal of the viewer in January.

As things stand, however, very little is known about Hideo Kojima’s upcoming games. According to other rumors Kojima is making a horror game. According to other rumors, however, the chatter Abandoned it could secretly be Kojima’s next title, although various evidence disproves this scenario.

In recent months, many insiders have assumed the agreement between Kojima and Microsoft, but currently there is no news about it. Finally, there have been several reports that Sony has turned down Kojima’s next game, whatever it is, despite the exclusive release on PlayStation 5 of the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding.

In short, there is a lot of chatter around the figure of Kojima in recent months, and the various voices contradict each other. Only time will tell who was right.