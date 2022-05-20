Hideo Kojima He works at another game Besides Death Stranding 2according to reports from the new Twitter profile of the leaker known so far as Tiffany Treadmore.

The confirmation of Death Stranding 2 by Norman Reedus seems to have shattered the hopes of those who thought that the Japanese game director was dealing with silent Hillbut apparently it’s still a possibility.

That said, the leaker claims that the project in question has been in the works for some time, to the point that a reveal it was already expected in 2021 but has not yet happened.

There are two cases: either it is actually Silent Hill or, and perhaps we are talking about a more plausible hypothesis, the mysterious Xbox exclusive that Kojima has been dedicating to for quite a while, according to various sources.

Whatever the truth, we imagine that an official announcement is almost complete now. Maybe just during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2022, given the friendship that binds the journalist to Kojima.