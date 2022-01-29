Hideo Kojima would be working on a new one game for PlayStation VR2the virtual reality headset of PS5or at least that’s what is reported by the leaker known as Oops Leaks.

This is the same source that revealed i in advance details on BioShock Isolation, and which is considered quite reliable, obviously awaiting official confirmation.

We know that Kojima is working on a triple A title that everyone will want to play, but at the same time also on “a smaller project that does not belong to the open world or shooter genres “.

Well, that would be just the new game in virtual reality from the father of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, who apparently got hold of a prototype of the next Sony headset in November and has been experimenting ever since.

Not only that: the project we are talking about would see the collaboration of Céline Tricartrenowned VR expert as well as director and skilled storyteller.