Sony and PlayStation Studios have revealed a new partnership with Kojima Productions. The project, currently known by the code name “Physint”, promises to be the spiritual successor to the legendary Metal Gear series, despite having no direct connection with it, given that the intellectual property belongs to Konami. Hideo Kojima, the visionary behind cult games such as the Metal Gear series and more recently Death Stranding, has defined “Physint” as a “new original IP”. This title represents a new generation in the “action-espionage” genre, a genre that was largely defined by the Metal Gear series, known for its subtitle “tactical espionage action”.

“Physint will be a next-generation action spy game,” Kojima said. Active production is expected to begin as soon as the studio concludes work on Death Stranding 2, which is scheduled for release in 2025. This implies that it will be necessary to wait even longer to have a concrete preview of “Physint”. In typical Kojima fashion, the project already raises many questions and expectations. The creator said that “Physint” will be not only a game, but also a “movie”, and will aim to “transcend the barriers” between the two mediums. Sony's Columbia Pictures' interest in this project demonstrates a significant investment and belief in Kojima's ambitious vision.

On the same occasion, Kojima Productions confirmed 2025 as the release year of Death Strandin 2: On The Beach. The new trailer immerses us in a mission of human connection that goes beyond the United Cities of America (UCA) as in the first episode. The protagonist, Sam, accompanied by his companions, embarks on an epic journey to save humanity from extinction. The game invites players to join them as they traverse a world besieged by otherworldly enemies, obstacles, and a disturbing question: should we have connected at all?