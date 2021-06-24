Hideo Kojima after Death Stranding and the Director’s Cut version for PlayStation 5 seems to be working on something new. The wave of fan hype comes after Kojima’s personal assistant Ayako Terashima posted a photo of the creator holding a merry-go-round mug. The caption simply reads “During the recording“.

Currently other than this photo there is no clue as to what Kojima is working on, but this photo was enough for fans who immediately thought of some new game. One of the most logical explanations could be linked to new shots just for Death Stranding Director’s Cut: During the announcement at the Summer Game Fest, Kojima said there were still a few weeks left to take a closer look at the game.

Some, on the other hand, think that it is just a new game, with the cup shown in the picture that could have a meaning. There has been a lot of speculation that Kojima may be returning to his previously canceled Silent Hill project, and some Twitter users have merged this mug and a carousel scene in Silent Hill 3.

For now, let’s just talk about hypotheses and speculations: if Hideo Kojima is working on a new game, we just have to wait for his official announcement.

Source: GamesRadar