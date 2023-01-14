Hideo Kojima met i Chvrches recently and it is natural to link it to Death Stranding 2given the previous ones, but some published photos may suggest that the Scottish group may be present in the game in a more “physical” form than just the soundtrack, perhaps as real characters.

Kojima obviously made no secret of the meeting, posting a series of photos on Twitter as he usually does. In addition to the ritual photo with the group together with the game designer around the statue of Ludens, in the headquarters of Kojima Productions, other bizarre photos have also emerged.

Specifically, in the ones shown below we can see Lauren Mayberry and other members of the group coming scanned through the sophisticated equipment present in the new Kojima Productions studios, used for the creation of the 3D models of the characters based on real actors and people.

Although it may have been a simple test or some kind of joke, it is not excluded that Kojima intends to insert the Chvrches in some way within Death Stranding 2 as personages real present in the world of the game.

Their participation in the soundtrack is very probable, considering the success already achieved with the first chapter and their performance also at The Game Awards with one of the songs used in the musical accompaniment of Death Stranding, but it is not excluded that Kojima wants to go a a little further with the second chapter, also considering the friendship that now seems to bind him to the Scottish group.