Something that the creator of Metal Gear Solid, Hideo Kojimais his somewhat frustrated dream of creating film productions, something that is reflected in his great works such as Death Stranding. However, he has recently commented on his genuine interest in exploring this art along with the necessary complementary part, music.

speaking in the Anan Awards in Japan (via Famitsu), where the director won top honors in the culture category for his latest video game work, said that while he has created titles throughout his career, all fields are connected in digital work, so he would like to branch out into film. and music.

It is worth remembering that in his biography of Twitter He states that “70% of his body is made of movies, and he hasn’t spoken as publicly about his desire to create music.

Kojima Productions recently announced that it had established a film and television studio based in The Angels and, according to the director of the company, his work would begin in earnest this year. This could link directly to overdosethe next game that has apparently dropped hints of its final reveal.

Via: VGC